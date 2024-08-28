Frostpunk 2 announces official modding tool will be included at launch

One of this autumn’s most anticipated new games is Frostpunk 2, sequel to a 2018 strategy, survival, and city building hybrid that combines the settlement management of Cities Skylines 2 or Against the Storm with the apocalyptic setting of Fallout 4 or Wasteland 3. As a follow up to one of the most striking strategy games of the past several years, we were already interested enough to see how Frostpunk 2 would turn out when it arrives next month. Now, though, the announcement that the game will include official modding support at launch has us looking forward to it even more.

Frostpunk 2 is set three decades after the first game and, from what we’ve seen, will continue to offer strategy game players a particularly dour vision of humanity attempting to survive an icy, apocalyptic version of the 19th century. While it will include a new story focused campaign and sandbox mode, we’ve just learned that Frostpunk 2 will come out with an official modding tool at launch, too.

In the description of a YouTube video announcing the feature, creator and publisher 11bit Studios writes that “mod support — particularly for creating maps and scenarios — has been frequently mentioned by [players] for years,” though the first Frostpunk’s “in-house engine had limitations preventing us from making it happen.” With the switch to Unreal Engine, 11bit has now been able to create its FrostKit mod tool, which will let players “create custom maps, populate them with custom models, and set their new cities … against custom scenarios.”

Frostkit is going to be available in its beta version when Frostpunk 2 comes out and will be expanded and upgraded based on feedback over time.

Frostpunk 2 will launch on September 20, 2024.

While you’re waiting, take a look at our lists of the top city building games and survival games for more PC games to play.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.