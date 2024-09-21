Watching your empire grow in the best city builders can feel like a true power fantasy, but in Frostpunk 2 it’s both a necessity for survival and a terrifying mantle of responsibility. After a few small delays, the frostbitten strategy, management, and survival game has finally arrived, and it’s looking like good news for developer 11 bit studios. Just one day after launch, the Frostpunk 2 player count has already topped the highest concurrent peak ever reached by its predecessor on the Valve platform.

Frostpunk 2 expands the scope from the original’s tight-knit survival, transforming it into a more large-scale city-building game. Of course, with added power comes more responsibility, meaning that the harsh conditions are far from the only threat you’ll face here. As your settlement grows, you’ll have to handle the various factions that hold seats on your Frostpunk 2 council; keeping them happy is paramount, lest you be cast from your seat, but pleasing one group too much will only sow the seeds of discontent among the others.

Our own Frostpunk 2 review hands the game a worthy 8/10. In particular, Reid remarks on its “clever reconsiderations of, and expansion on, the first game’s design” to offer “a better-rounded, even harsher follow-up to the original’s concept.”

So far, it looks to have paid off. Just one day after its full launch on Friday September 20, Frostpunk 2 has peaked at an all-time high of 35,533 active players at once. That’s over 21% more than the 29,361 high that the first game managed to achieve since launch, and there’s always time for it to climb even higher as more people pick up the game.

In addition to that, it’s also climbed all the way to the number two position on Steam’s own top-selling chart by revenue, climbing ahead of the recently released Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 and mighty Valve FPS Counter-Strike 2, and just being pipped to the post by EA Sports FC 25 in the top spot.

It’s certainly an impressive feat – and even more so when you consider that you can play Frostpunk 2 on Game Pass if you’re a subscriber to Microsoft’s game library, or get a free game with Frostpunk 2 if you buy it via GOG. “We are overwhelmed by the reception Frostpunk 2 has received,” 11 bit says of the response so far. “Your passion and support have fueled our creation, and we’re honored to share this frozen world with you.”

If you’re eager to join them, Frostpunk 2 is out now – expect to pay $44.99 / £37.99 for the base game or $74.99 / £62.99 for the deluxe edition. Just head here to take a closer look – but make sure to wrap up warm first.

