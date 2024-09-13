You can get Frostpunk 2 for 30% off, and it isn’t even out yet

If you’re planning to pre-order Frostpunk 2, then Fanatical is the best place to get it, as the Deluxe Edition is available at 30% off. It’s not the only retailer to have the pre-order up at a lower price, as Steam has a 10% discount applied, but nowhere else has the same weighty offer that’s up on Fanatical.

With the original Frostpunk being one of the best city-building games ever made, I’m pretty excited for Frostpunk 2. While I haven’t tested it out yet, according to Paul’s Frostpunk 2 preview, it looks set to become one of the best survival games of a stacked 2024 – offering a unique blend of strategic resource management that forces you to battle the elements while simultaneously attempting to prevent community upheaval.

So what does the Deluxe Edition have to offer? Well, you’ll get free access to three post-release DLCs when they become available, an exclusive in-game item, a digital artbook, and the game’s soundtrack. You’ll also get the game 72 hours early, which is good news – we’ve been waiting six years, after all. You can pick the Frostpunk 2 deluxe edition up for £52.49 / £44.09.

If you don’t want the Deluxe Edition, the standard version of the game is also cheaper on Fanatical than it is on other retailers. Though it’s not quite 30% off, there is a 20% discount, bringing the price down to $35.99 /£30.39.

Additionally, if you want to play the original Frostpunk first, you can get it for just $3 as part of the Fanatical Special Edition Bundle.

Looking for some more building and management games to play? Take a look at our list of all the best building games on PC guide and, and our guide to best management games.

For daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, follow us on Google News, and download the PCGN deals tracker so you don’t miss out on any PC gaming deals.