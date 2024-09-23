After the success of the original Frostpunk back in 2018, it was only a matter of time until the grim and gritty survival strategy game spawned a sequel. Frostpunk 2 released on September 17 for advanced access players and Sep 20 for everyone else. It earned largely glowing reviews, and developer 11 Bit Studios now reveals the game has racked up enough sales to cover its production and marketing costs.

The first game sold over three million copies in its first three years, and it still stands at an impressive 92% positive rating on Steam to this day. The games see you struggling to keep some form of civilization intact following an apocalyptic blizzard that left Earth in a state of frozen hell. Frostpunk 2 was one of the most highly anticipated new PC games to come in 2024, and the hype has served it well. Dropping on Friday September 20, 2024, 11 Bit’s latest has now reached 350,000 copies sold.

That’s according to the official Frostpunk 2 social media account on X, which said: “We are super happy to announce that we’ve already exceeded 350 000 copies of Frostpunk 2 sold! What’s more, the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game.

“Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost) melts our frozen-solid hearts. The work doesn’t stop here, we are continuously working on improving your experience with hotfixes and patches, and your feedback here is invaluable.”

In our Frostpunk 2 review, Reid McCarter praised the strategy game for stripping back some of the more complex elements of the original and ensuring the new version has a sharper focus on story, while still maintaining the grim and gritty tone that made Frostpunk so popular. Ultimately, Reid says, “the sequel is a more assured and fully envisioned take on what came before.”

Clearly, we were more than ready to jump back into this world of eternal winter and try our hand at leading humanity back into the light. It will now be fascinating to see just how many copies Frostpunk 2 can sell beyond launch, but it’s off to an incredibly strong start that bodes well for the future of the series.

For more from the game, check out our Frostpunk 2 tips and beginners guide. Or peruse our list of the best survival games out there.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.