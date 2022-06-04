Frostpunk dev confirms 3 games and a Summer Game Fest reveal

With Summer Game Fest coming up fast, studios have begun teasing their upcoming games for reveals at the not-E3 event. The latest is from Frostpunk and This War of Mine developer 11 Bit, which just announced a reveal of its next game for the PC Gaming Show with a teaser trailer – as well as confirming that it has three games in development, along with Frostpunk 2.

Today, 11 Bit Studios revealed a tiny highly-teasing teaser trailer for a brand new game that the studio plans to reveal during the PC Gaming Show on June 12. The rather sinister teaser, which you can see below, shows a man waking up in a hospital bed and the quote from surgeon Alexis Carrel, “Man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is both the marble and the sculptor.” Creepy stuff.

11 Bit is also working on another new game codenamed Project 8, which it revealed back in 2018 and is still apparently being worked on. The only thing for sure is that it’s not a management game or a city-building game like Frostpunk.

As for Frostpunk 2, that’s also in development and with any luck, it’ll also be shown off at the PC Gaming Show – as the last piece of info we saw about the game turned out to be false.

Furthermore, the team’s senior PR manager Konrad Adamczewski confirmed that 11 bit had “three separate dev teams” working in parallel on three different games. We should get a name for this third game at the PC Gaming Show on June 12, at least.

For the full Summer Game Fest schedule, you can follow that link.

