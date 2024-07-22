Frostpunk 2 is going to test your limits. The 11 bit studios sequel wants to take the city builder and survival game to new heights with more impossible choices, gut-wrenching decisions, and an even bigger apocalyptic society to manage and care for. There are new factions, more demands to be met, and even more hazards, but none of that matters if the UI isn’t there yet. Luckily for us, 11 bit has just revealed a big revamp to the system ahead of the full launch.

As the new Frostpunk 2 release date creeps ever closer, 11 bit studios is making it clear that the extra time afforded by the recent delay is going to good use. The Frostpunk 2 UI wasn’t quite as good as it could have been, so the developer has unveiled the changes we can expect ahead of launch.

“The game is challenging enough already, so it came as no surprise to us that you want the interface to be as user-friendly as possible,” 11 bit writes of the city building survival game on Discord. “That’s why we’re making changes to the UI and UX.”

This means Frostpunk 2’s HUD will be made “clearer and more intuitive,” there will be a new construction menu alongside five new city hubs, and the Idea Tree will have the “clarity, readability, and look and feel” revamped as well. You can see the new Idea Tree below.

11 bit recently delayed Frostpunk 2, and this UI rework is the first update from the team since then. With all the player feedback from the FP2 beta, the studio says it “realized that to guarantee the best possible experience on launch, we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That’s why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release.”

A delayed game is always better than an unfinished one, and it’s clear that Frostpunk 2’s beta helped 11 bit find some gaps it needs to plug. I doubt these UI improvements are the last we’ll hear of changes to the game either, with a couple of months to go until the new release date.

We took an in-depth look at the Frostpunk 2 story mode earlier this year, so if you want to get the best sense of how the sequel challenges your beliefs and demands you make impossible choices, check out what we had to say.

While you eagerly await Frostpunk 2 and its new launch date, there are some truly stellar grand strategy games and 4X games to keep you busy. If you’ve got what it takes, that is.

