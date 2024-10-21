It’s been just over a month since Frostpunk 2 finally graced our PCs, and the long-awaited sequel to one of the best city builders has just dropped its first major patch since launch. While there isn’t much in terms of new content to dive into, your experience as an arctic architect is now going to be much smoother, because this meaty update delivers dozens of quality of life improvements – over 150, in fact.

While there are plenty of epic city building games out there, nothing felt quite like the original Frostpunk. The harsh fight for survival comes through more so than in any of its genre rivals and the combined aesthetic of industrial architecture and that frozen backdrop make it look and feel unlike anything else. A pretty good base to build off of for a sequel, right? Well, despite Frostpunk 2 selling well out of the gate and turning a profit just days after launch, it’s safe to say that it hasn’t been as universally well-received as its predecessor.

The team over at 11 bit Studios has been hard at work absorbing feedback from players and hopes to massively improve the Frostpunk 2 experience with patch 1.1.0. Fixing some of the community’s biggest issues, this huge update adds new navigation and camera controls, settings that let you control the cadence of autosaves, color-coded borders for your districts, and so much more.

As your settlement expands, it can become quite hard to see the full picture and make dynamic decisions while in the middle of building. Well, now you have an extended Cartography range, giving you a much wider view of your city. You also have the ability to cancel constructions midway through building.

Frostbreaking can also be canceled now if you have second thoughts about using up resources to grow your settlement. On the subject of frostbreaking, you can now select up to eight cells at a time if you’re looking to make some major expansions later in the game.

The update also contains plenty of performance enhancements and crash fixes which should make things generally run much smoother.

Patch 1.1.0 for Frostpunk 2 is live right now. You can check out the full patch notes for details on every change right here.

