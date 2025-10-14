If SimCity had a child with a mid-Industrial Revolution ice age, it would probably look like Frostpunk. After launching back in 2018, it soon joined the annals of the best city-building games, balancing storytelling with the harsh brutality of life on a frozen Earth, forcing you to make tough choices and lead the last city of humanity to the best of your abilities. If that sounds enticing, and it should, Frostpunk and all its DLC just hit its lowest price ever, at a huge 89% off.

There have been multiple times where I've played the best strategy games, thinking I'd make for a great politician, before screwing it all up because I decided to create that park for residents rather than an industrial plant pumping out toxic gases, and Frostpunk takes that idea of making hard choices and turns it up to 11. You feel like you're doing the right thing, and then the game calls you an idiot as everything quickly goes haywire. If only real-world politicians made bad choices when trying to do the right thing, too, instead of just being evil.

Frostpunk gives you the freedom to manage your own city while burdening you with the potential to make mistakes that could cost hundreds of lives. In a world that's entirely frozen over, this excellent management game forces you to constantly make decisions between the empathetic leadership of New London and pushing your citizens to pump out more resources to help the masses.

It helps that, as someone who loves twists on history, this alternative version of the late 19th century really sets the stage for turning Frostpunk from a simple city-builder to a great story game. After the volcanic eruption of Krakatoa (a real event that happened in 1883), the world is plunged into darkness, forcing humanity to find ways to survive crop failure and famine.

If the idea of risking the lives of your hopeful residents fills you with dread, fortunately, Frostpunk also has a brilliant endless mode that offers various levels of challenge, so there are options for those who want a less stressful experience. The Rifts, one of three DLCs you'll get with this version of the game, adds a whole new endless mode map too.

That's hours of content for even story-only players, but it's practically… well, endless, which is good news for those looking for replayability. Frostpunk Game of the Year Edition is currently just $5.09 / £5.09 at Humble Bundle, granting you a Steam key for the base game and all additional content at a massive 89% off the retail price.

