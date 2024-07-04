It may be summer right now, but winter is coming, and it’s going to be brutal. In Frostpunk, that is. This strategic city builder focuses entirely on one settlement trying to survive an apocalyptic winter in steampunk England, and it’s currently on sale for its lowest price ever. Now is the perfect time to put your snow boots on and give it a whirl.

Frostpunk is a fantastic and challenging strategy game from 11 bit. In it, you lead a group of survivors huddled around a giant generator, trying desperately to keep the chill out of their bones. You have to manage resources, assign workers, and pass laws to dictate the direction of your new society. Do you force people to work double shifts to meet production demands, or do you get kids working, too? The choice is yours, but the people may get angry at you.

The game takes quite a personal approach to city building game conventions as it focuses on just one small, circular settlement. You control how hot your generator is and develop buildings in the surrounding warm areas. People living and working in the chillier parts of the map are more prone to sickness, so temperature control is key to success.

The recent sale seems to have worked, as data from Steam DB shows the game has shot from around 2,000 players at the beginning of June to over 8,000 as of July. Both its recent and all time reviews are extremely favorable, too, giving the game an esteemed ‘very positive’ rating on Steam.

You can grab Frostpunk now for just $2.99 / £2.49, down from $29.99 / £24.99 until Thursday July 11. Get it on Steam, right here.

If you’ve already played Frostpunk and enjoyed it, you’ll be delighted to learn that there’s a sequel on the way. You can read about the Frostpunk 2 release date and more. Or, you could check out some RTS games if you like some combat along with your city building.

