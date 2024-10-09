I’d like to think videogames make flying easy. Even in Microsoft Flight Simulator, if you customize the settings and tweak the difficulty, you can make an intercontinental journey in a 747 feel like a breeze. Freedom, exploration, spectacle – these are some of the things that games do best. If you take the mechanics of a plane simulator, blend them with the galactic narrative of Star Citizen, and throw in some of Cyberpunk 2077’s hard-edged aesthetic, you get G-Rebels, a new flying and dogfight game that’s just been announced.

Set in the year 2684, G-Rebels casts you as part of an elite force taking on organized crime. But you’re not a hard-boiled detective pounding the streets – you keep the peace in the skies. While the main story focuses on objective-based missions, there are also bounty hunter sidequests, races, and a slew of odd jobs to keep the lights on. The action also takes place closer to the ground. You’re not out in the stars. You’re weaving between skyscrapers and air traffic, battling baddies in low orbit. Think of it like a single-player and much more pulse-pounding version of Elite Dangerous.

Between all the plane game‘s dangerous missions, you’ll also have a fully realized 12,000-kilometer map to explore. There are neon-soaked skyscrapers, research facilities, serene mountaintops, and even industrial factories. I’m not exactly sure how fast your ships go, but just for reference: if you traveled at 60 kilometers per hour without stopping, it’d take you eight days to cross this map.

You also have the opportunity to upgrade your ship, called the Skyblade, with all manner of equipment. Engines change how it flies, weapons alter combat opportunities, shields offer different levels of protection, and there are even futuristic stealth devices. Let’s just hope it’s as silent as a hybrid, otherwise, that stealth mode feels a bit redundant.

If you’ve heard the name of Reakktor before, that’s because it’s the studio behind Toxikk. This arena shooter launched back in 2016 and was, all things considered, well-liked. Toxikk never quite took off (it launched months after Overwatch overtook the FPS market), but it looks as though G-Rebels is keeping the studio’s cyberpunk vibes alive at least.

Reakktor Studios is launching G-Rebels in 2025 on Steam, with more to come on the game before then. You can wishlist it right here.

On the game’s Steam page, Reakktor also clarifies that G-Rebels will use some AI-generated content: “G-Rebels contains AI generated Voice Overs and AI-generated localization. Parts of the marketing assets are modified with AI.”

