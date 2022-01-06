The next free game from Epic is a 4X repeat

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the roguelike, Souls-inspired Gods Will Fall and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. You might’ve picked it up before when it was given away a year ago, but the next freebie is 4X game Galactic Civilizations III.

You’ll be able to grab Galactic Civilizations III from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, January 13 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

As the store page explains, Galactic Civilizations III allows you to “choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself across the galaxy through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and more.”

Check out a trailer for GalCiv 3 below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.