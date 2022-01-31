Game Devs of Color Expo Online 2022 slated for September

The Game Devs of Color Expo event will be an online-only affair once again this year, scheduled for September 15-18. The event will highlight the work of people of colour throughout the games industry through a series of speaker talks, announcements, interviews, and a virtual party and networking sessions. Of course, there will also be loads of cool indie games to check out.

The Game Devs of Color Expo will also run a special Steam event that highlights some of the newest games discussed during the expo. This year’s event is set to include more of just about everything, and the organisation has recently been granted non-profit status in the US, which will help with fundraising efforts directed towards its mission, which it describes as “amplifying the creative power held by people of colour in games.”

“Our organisers have delivered a high-quality experience from day one, modelling excellence for the games industry year after year,” says Game Devs of Color Expo co-founder Catt Small. “2022 will be even more phenomenal. We are excited to bring our international audience an exciting half-week of creativity, connections, and conversations.”

Talks during last year’s expo included Cooperating as Game Worker Cooperatives, Make Your Game in 10 Minutes or Less, and a developer interview with Adrienne Bazir, which can all now be seen on YouTube.

Watch the official website and Twitter feed for more information on 2022’s Game Devs of Color Expo as it develops.