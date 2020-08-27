Gamescom 2020 – here’s how and when to watch the Opening Night Live show

2020’s long summer of game announcements and shows might be starting to draw to a close, but one of the biggest annual events in the game industry calendar is yet to come. Gamescom 2020, a three-day long, all-digital event packed with shows and streams, kicks off later today with the Opening Night Live showcase, hosted by industry veteran Geoff Keighley. If you want the lowdown on how and when to catch all of the action, you’ve come to the right place – read on to find out.

First up, the time. The Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live showcase goes live Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, and will last for around two hours. As for where you can tune in, well, you can head back to this very page here at PCGamesN at the above time, as we’ve included a link to the live show below.

Or, you can catch the action in plenty of other places – on Twitch here, on YouTube here, on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

As for what we’ll see during the show, Geoff Keighley’s posted a list of a whole bunch of different studios and publishers “set to debut new content” during ONL on Twitter. 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, Deep Silver, Devolver, Electronic Arts, Frontier, Focus Home, Gearbox, Headup Games, PlayStation, Warner Bros. Games, Xbox Game Studios, “and more!” are on the list, so the show’s not one to miss.

Here's a look at some of the publishers set to debut new content during #gamescom2020 #OpeningNightLive live tomorrow at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CEST. pic.twitter.com/ERjI6CZm9b — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 27, 2020

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 with us right here, via the link below:

We’ll also have live news and a Gamescom Opening Night Live roundup covering the announcements coming out of the show when it goes live, so be sure to keep checking back if you don’t want to miss a thing.

You can take a look at our lists of upcoming PC games and new PC games if you’d like something to keep you busy while waiting for the show to kick off, too.