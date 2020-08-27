Gamescom Opening Night Live news – our roundup of all the announcements

The summer of not-E3 is finally coming to close – oh God I hope – with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live presentation at Gamescom. The show, as promised, featureda lineup of announcements from a massive variety of games, including Doom Eternal, Fall Guys, The Sims 4, Age of Empires 3, and plenty more.

Don’t expect anything massively shocking here – Keighley had to do a little bit of expectation management ahead of the show – but there were plenty of cool announcements around some of the biggest new and upcoming PC games, from details on the Doom Eternal DLC to info on Fall Guys season 2.

With over 35 games represented, it’s a lot to keep track of. So if you couldn’t tune in to watch Opening Night Live for yourself, keep scrolling. We’ve got details on every single announcement, including all the trailers and gameplay videos. You can also check in on the PCGamesN homepage for more detailed coverage on all the biggest announcements.

Check out the broadcast itself below.

And here’s everything you need to see from the show.

Scarlet Nexus shows off a new gameplay trailer

We’ve gotten a fresh look at Bandai Namco’s extremely anime Scarlet Nexus.

Quantum Error is a little bit Dead Space

Quantam Error is survival horror aboard a decrepit space station – which will seem familiar to fans of a sadly-gone horror classic. Today’s trailer shows off a whole lot of creepy aliens and space exploration.

Ford made an extremely dumb gamer car

It’s a car. For gamers!

Dirt 5 shows off Playground mode

Dirt 5’s course creation tool got a showcase here – you can build Hot Wheels style race courses and share them online.

Jurassic World Evolution is coming to Nintendo Switch

Yep, it’s not really one for the PC crowd, but you’ll soon be able to play Jurassic World Evolution on the go – it hits Switch on November 3.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War shows off a little more story content

The new CoD hit ONL with a story cutscene featuring the main cast – including, yes, Ronald Reagan.

Unknown 9: Awakening makes its debut

Unknown 9 is about a woman in India who sees visions of her own death, Just a brief trailer here, but it’s a neat concept, at least.

Doom Eternal’s first DLC launches on October 20

We’ve got a proper trailer for Doom Eternal’s Ancient Gods DLC, and a release date of October 20. Also, Marauders.

BioWare assures you that Dragon Age 4 is still coming

BioWare doesn’t have much to show of the next Dragon Age just yet, but they have offered up a quick look at some concept art, new characters, and development footage.

Surgeon Simulator 2 is here

Surgeon Simulator 2 is out now, and Doc Brown was there to announce it for some reason?

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is a real thing

It’s coming in 2020! Nothing can stop the Bridge Constructor crossovers, it seems.

Sam and Max are back – in VR

The classic adventure games are back in yet another revival – this one courtesy of Happy Giant.

World of Warcraft’s animated series makes its debut

The first episode of WoW’s pre-Shadowlands animated series, Afterlives, is now live – though maybe it’s more of a motion comic than an animated show.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launches on October 27

WoW’s next big expansion gets a small trailer. The Shadowlands launch date of October 27.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Stormground is out in 2021

Warhammer’s Age of Sigmar makes its videogame debut next year.

Crash 4 reveals flashback tape levels

Crash will be going back in time for puzzle room-style levels, set before Crash 1.

Teardown is the ultimate in destructible environments

You might’ve seen this one making the rounds on Twitter recently – built by a team of two in Sweden, it’s full of uber-interactive destructible environments that you can tear down to execute the perfect heist.

Little Nightmares 2 shows new gameplay ahead of February 11 release

Little Nightmares 2 has been pretty quiet since its debut, but today’s trailer shows a whole lot of creepy atmosphere.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds shows off new gameplay and a huge roster

Jerry Lawler is extremely excited about WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Star Wars Squadrons shows off new campaign gameplay

Princess Leia (and EA, naturally) introduces an extensive look at the Star Wars Squadrons campaign.

The Sims 4: Journey to Baatu brings Star Wars to The Sims on September 8

EA finally makes the crossover it’s always been capable of – Star Wars and The Sims – and it’s coming soon. The Sims 4: Journey to Baatu release date is set for September 8.

12 Minutes gets a cast including Willem Dafoe

This amazing-looking narrative indie game now has an all-star cast, including James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

Godfall shows off a bit of new gameplay

The looter-slasher offers a teaser of some new gameplay systems.

Override 2 Super Mech League makes its debut

This colourful battler gets a mostly CG trailer with a bit of gameplay at the end.

Mafia: Definitive Edition shows off a new story trailer

The remake is still looking mighty impressive in a new Mafia: Definitive Edition trailer.

Lemnis Gate is coming early 2021

This is a wild concept – a turn-based strategy shooter in a 25-second time loop. We’ll find out how it turns out early next year.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming spring 2021

Yep, the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is officially delayed – but we’ve got a fancy new trailer showcasing a bit of every movie represented.

Struggling is a fleshy platformer from Frontier

It’s nasty, but it’s certainly unique – Frontier’s Struggling puts you in control of a flesh monster who has to struggle through a whole lot of terrible business. It’s also out now!

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is out October 15

The new Age of Empires remaster is out soon, and a new trailer showcases a load of new features, including new modes and new civs. The Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition release date is set for October 15.

Chorus gets a new gameplay trailer

After its debut at the Xbox event earlier this year, the space shooter shows off a quick look at gameplay.

Fall Guys season 2 goes medieval

The Fall Guys season 2 reveal shows off a reskin for the new season – it’s going to go full medieval, with a load of new costumes to match.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond VR shows off a new trailer

Medal of Honor’s comeback is coming in VR courtesy of Respawn, and a new trailer shows off what to expect – including smashing Nazis to death with statues.

Spellbreak is a wizard battle royale, and it’s out September 3

The colourful, extremely anime take on battle royale launches very soon on the Epic store.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light shows off its Stasis elemental subclasses

Destiny 2’s new Stasis subclasses are the Warlock’s Shadebinder, the Hunter’s Revenant, and the Titan’s Behemoth. A new trailer shows a bit of them all in action.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart shows an extended gameplay demo

Another one we PC gamers are going to be missing out on, but Sony showed off an extended demo of the new Ratchet & Clank.