You won’t be allowed to buy the Asus Warhammer 40K GPU after all

If you were hoping to purchase the special collector’s edition Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 GPU that was teased last week, I have some bad news, it’s for prize giveaways only. That’s right, Asus teased the reveal of this stunning AMD GPU, but now won’t let you buy one.

As expected, the AMD Radeon 7900 XTX provides the base for this beautiful GPU, and it is easily one of the best graphics cards on the market not produced by Nvidia. In our review, we gave the card an 8/10 and praised its “exceptionally powerful graphics”. Our only issue was that, at the time, AMD had no answer to Nvidia DLSS, but now it does, meaning this card is an even better package now than it was during its release window.

To win one of the cards, you will need to head to the Space Marine 2 microsite that Asus just pushed live. Here, competitions will begin on August 23, and you’ll have a chance to win either the limited edition graphics card or an impressive Space Marine PC build. Asus is yet to offer any clarification on how the giveaways will work or whether they’re available worldwide, so stay tuned for those details.

Winners of the graphics cards will still receive free copies of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening in line with the existing AMD graphics card offer.

It’s disappointing to see these gorgeous graphics cards reserved for giveaways, but it’s hardly surprising as this gives Asus the best chance to maximize engagement in the lead-up to the Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 release date.

You can also check out the Space Marine 2 system requirements to make sure your current gaming PC has everything it needs to take on the co-op shooter when it’s available next month.