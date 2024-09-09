This year’s Gamescom was comfortably among the busiest in recent memory, with so many great games to play that we couldn’t possibly see the lot. Of the many we did go hands-on with, however, there were six that we’ve not stopped raving about since. So we just had to take the chance to scream from the rooftops once again about our top picks of Gamescom 2024.

Some are well-known, others slightly less so. Our picks also run the gamut from fast-paced FPS games to sprawling RPGs and almost impossibly ambitious life sims, but they’ve all got one thing in common – they should be on your radar. Only time will tell if they’ll join the ranks of the best PC games. No pressure.

Titan Quest 2

We’re in a real golden era for ARPGs right now between the Diablo 4 DLC, Last Epoch, and Path of Exile 2. Aiming to slot in nicely amid the crowd is Titan Quest 2, which opts for a bright and upbeat Greek mythology setting. It sees the return of the beloved 2006 original’s excellent mastery system, which developer Grimlore has built upon with even more ways to tweak and rework your build on the fly. Designed as a more standalone, replayable adventure, Titan Quest 2 is shaping up as a worthy successor nearly 20 years on.

Ken Allsop

Stormforge

Open-world games with a survival twist are a dime-a-dozen these days, but Roboto Games’ Stormforge hooked me within a few minutes of seeing it in action. While it’s easy to get swept up in the game’s fantasy lore, Stormforge’s unique modding system is what makes it so exciting. Not only can you create your own experiences, but it’ll even convert any uploaded assets into the game’s art style. It’s ambitious, immediately fun, and certainly a survival game to look forward to.

Sam Comrie

Metaphor: Refantazio

I’m a huge fan of the Atlus-developed, Persona-adjacent Tokyo Mirage Sessions, so I was already excited for the developer’s upcoming fantasy jaunt. Actually playing it, however, I came away seriously impressed by the opening hour, which steps away from the school structure of Persona to set up a world and characters that I’m fascinated to learn more about, blending rapid but comprehensible exposition with top-notch dialogue and voice acting. Throw in familiar but satisfying JRPG combat and the best-in-class stylish presentation and soundtrack the studio has made its trademark, and October 11 can’t come soon enough.

Ken Allsop

Splitgate 2

Despite its technical drawbacks, the first Splitgate felt like a lightning bolt to the FPS genre. Now the playing field is ripe for Splitgate 2, a revitalized take on 1047’s mind-bending, portal-shaping fun that stole the spotlight during my time at Gamescom. While 1047 Games claims it isn’t out to compete with Embark’s The Finals, Splitgate 2 is full of sportsman-like gusto that makes each shootout a thrill. Splitgate 2 could make a major splash when it releases next year, and I’ll be there on day one.

Sam Comrie

Monster Hunter Wilds

As someone who put 2,000 hours into Capcom’s mammoth 2018 RPG Monster Hunter World, its long-awaited follow-up shouldn’t be a surprise pick here. Yet as I settle back into my flow and come face to face with the terrifying Rey Dau, I’m struck by how smart every improvement in Wilds feels. From overarching upgrades to the environment, weather, and combat systems through to small decisions such as the reworked item bar and a ‘smart heal’ option, Wilds keeps all the best parts of World and polishes every rough edge without losing the friction that’s core to the series. You can read more about it in my full Monster Hunter Wilds preview.

Ken Allsop

InZOI

With The Sims 5 seemingly years away and Life By You officially canned, the mantle of ‘The Sims rival’ has passed to Krafton’s InZOI. The scale of this game is absolutely astounding, as Krafton isn’t just hoping you’ll craft the perfect life for yourself but for the city around you too. It boasts mechanics like a rumor system, so other folks can put you on blast for that rubbish meal you made. There’s too much happening in InZOI’s world to summarize it all here, but Krafton could truly take The Sims’ crown if InZOI sticks the landing. We’ll know if it can live up to its potential once the InZOI release date rolls around.

Sam Comrie

