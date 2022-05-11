New Chillblast x Fnatic gaming PC rigs launch today

If you’re after a new gaming PC, you’re in luck, because Chillblast has partnered with global esports brand, Fnatic, and released three high-end rigs that can effortlessly boost fps in the latest games. These were launched at 2pm (GMT) today and are available to purchase via Chillblast, CCL Online, and Box.co.uk.

So what makes these gaming PC systems so special? Well, three models are available: the Boost, Strike, and Champion gaming PCs and they’re designed with top level performance in mind. As they are born out of a collaboration between a seasoned computer manufacturer and a leading esports brand, you know that these are going to be top of the range.

We’ll give you a little overview of each of the new gaming PCs below. Though they are all decidedly high end models, each of them is designed with a different set of specs. The Boost model acts as a kind of ‘lower high end’ variant and the Champion Gaming PC as the ‘upper high end’, while the Strike model sits between the two.

Chillblast plans to release more models throughout the course of the year, but for now, let’s take a look at the three which have been released today.

Boost Gaming PC

At £999.99, the Boost Gaming PC boasts the following specs:

Intel Core i5-12400F CPU

16GB 3,200MHz RAM

Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU

500GB M.2 SSD

Strike Gaming PC

Coming in at £1,499.99, the Strike Gaming PC is made of the following components:

Intel Core i5-12400F CPU

16GB 3,200MHz RAM

Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU

1TB M.2 SSD

Champion Gaming PC

This beast of a gaming PC will cost you £2,699.99, but for that, you get all of the following:

Intel Core i7-12700k CPU

32GB 3,200MHz RAM

Nvidia RTX 3070i GPU

2TB M.2 SSD

Do you think that you’ll be grabbing any of these? Any one of them would enhance your PC gaming experience, so they’re appealing builds for sure – especially for anyone who enjoys competitive gaming.

Check out our article on the best gaming PC to see how these new models compare against existing options. If you’re keen to get your hands on a gaming PC in the near future, our guide on how to build a gaming PC might be helpful.