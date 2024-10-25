Why take up valuable desk space with a massive gaming PC tower, when you could get it all into your monitor? This new prototype machine from Erazer, a Medion brand that’s in turn owned by Lenovo, shows the potential for building an all-in-one PC and monitor build, and it’s all based on desktop components, including a full-size Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.

While you can mount many of the best mini gaming PC designs onto the back of a monitor using a VESA mount, these machines are usually based on cut-down laptop hardware, often with weedy integrated GPUs. The idea behind this Erazer rig, however, is that it still incorporates full-fat PC gaming hardware, including an Nvidia GPU, meaning you don’t have to compromise on frame rates.

The machine was spotted by French tech site Hardware & Co at Paris Games Week and shows an AIO PC design that’s built into a large frame surrounding the monitor. Remove the back, as shown in the picture below, and you can see the innards, which are surprisingly powerful.

The star of the show is the full-size graphics card, which sits vertically thanks to a PCIe riser on the left, giving it plenty of room to breathe through the vents on the back. The card on display is a Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity Black Edition, which is a massive card measuring 306.8mm wide (or tall in this instance), and taking up 2.5 slots, so there’s clearly enough physical space to mount a seriously powerful GPU in this rig.

Meanwhile, the motherboard is a Gigabyte B760-I Aorus Pro mini-ITX model for Intel LGA1700 CPUs, and it uses a low-profile CPU cooler. The motherboard’s I/O plate is also accessible from the top, using L-shaped cables to route them out of sight and then down through the machine to the bottom. There’s also room for a modular Seasonic Focus SPX compact PSU in the top right corner. These units come rated at up to 750W, so there’s plenty of power on tap for the components too.

Being a prototype, the site notes the machine’s unfinished state, describing the use of tape to hide manufacturer logos and serial numbers, and it’s clearly a long way from being finished. To our eyes, it doesn’t look especially attractive either at the moment – it’s not going to beat the Apple iMac on looks. Nevertheless, it shows the potential to build a powerful PC on the back of a monitor using the latest components, and without having to use water cooling.

