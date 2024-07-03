Our favorite office chair just got a huge 41% drop in 4th July sales

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming setup for a while, then this FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic office chair deal could be just what you’ve been looking for. At FlexiSpot, the foam and mesh designs are on sale, with the foam version reduced by $250, and the mesh design discounted by $340.

Both these ergonomic chairs boast seriously impressive comfort and durability for office workers and gamers alike. So, if you’re looking for one of the best office chairs to add to your office or gaming setup, the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic office chair is definitely an option worth considering, especially with such a huge saving currently on offer.

Are you sitting comfortably?

Promising the perfect combination of lumbar support and balance, the C7 Ergonomic chair has an adjustable headrest, a self-adaptive backrest, and biomimetic back support. Sitting down for long periods to work and game? There’s adjustable lumbar support, too – which incorporates a dynamic lumbar support cushion that can be tailored to meet your body’s natural range of motion.

If you’re looking for a chair that can effectively reduce the pressure on your back, waist, or hips, the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic office chair could be a top pick. It’s significantly cheaper than most of the best gaming chairs, and our reviewer found it easy to assemble.

Of all the features this chair offers, one that I love, love, love the wide seat cushion and high armrests, which are a great choice for gamers who like to sit cross-legged. Thanks to the 20-inch seat boasting plenty of room, and the adjustable 3D armrests being easy to reposition, there’s plenty of space to move about.

While the chair, which comes with a ten-year warranty, is designed to be strong and sturdy and to support users of up to 300 lbs, it’s recommended that the mesh design tends to work best for users up to 200 lbs, while the foam version is a better choice for anyone weighing over that.

Whether you’re a gamer or a remote worker looking to save big on a new office chair, the C7 Ergonomic office chair makes comfort a priority, as our tester explains in his FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic office chair review. As part of FlexiSpot’s Independence Sale, this deal is only available for a limited period – until July 7 or until stocks run out.

Looking for a new desk to pair with your chair? You’ll be pleased to know that FlexiSpot also makes some of the best standing desks. Or, if you’re looking for more deals, head to our 4th of July deals.