PC gaming hardware glossary – know your CPU from your GPU

Having difficulty telling your CPU from your GPU, your FLOPS from your ROPs? We’ve all been there. The world of gaming PCs can be full of jargon, but don’t worry, this is our mammoth, in-depth PC building bluffer’s guide – the PCGamesN glossary containing all the terms and acronyms you need to convince the world you know your silicon onions.

Technology develops pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. And the jumbles of letters jammed together to describe the latest hardware inside the best gaming PC develop even faster. Especially when manufacturers title their own products with complete disregard for standard naming conventions. We’re looking at you guys, Intel and AMD.

Maybe you need a new processor, but don’t know what you need inside it. Maybe you need to know what sort of board you can fit inside the best PC case. Or maybe you just want to pick up the best SSD for gaming and you’re tired of trying to figure your way through all the marketing jargon. Whatever your reason, we can guide you through the hardware terminology wilderness.

We’ve gathered the most important key terms here, for easy access, but clicking on the quick links to the side will take you to each section.

Processor Think you’re ready to know how to overclock your CPU? Wondering what to do with all that excess liquid nitrogen? You need to learn to talk before you can run, so we recommend you start off with our handy guide to everything CPU. You might just be wondering how to pick a processor suitable for your needs. Understanding the technical terms of the best gaming CPU might mean you won’t try to perform a CPU upgrade that doesn’t fit in your motherboard socket, or accidentally drop a couple of grand on a 32-core server chip for your DOTA2 machine. CPU: Central processing unit. Also called a processor, or chip.

Voltage regulator module. Better voltage regulation allows for greater component lifespan and better overclocks. Resizable BAR: An open standard introduced in 2008 that allows the CPU to access all the GPU’s video memory directly, without the previous 256MB limitation. AMD’s version of this is called Smart Access Memory, or SAM for short, and was released alongside the Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Radeon RX 6000 GPUs in 2020.

Motherboard

The motherboard is a PC’s hub for connectivity and features. Make sure you check our best gaming motherboard guide, as if you go for the wrong one you can severely limit the features available to you, especially down the line when you look to add or update. If you aren’t sure if you’ll need more than one PCIe, or if you’ll need a water block fan header, then our guide to useful terms can help you out. Chipset: The chipset is a collection of integrated circuits on a motherboard. The chipset manages many of the connections with the CPU, such as, the input/outputs, LAN, storage, and audio, although many of these connections are now being built into the processors. The chipset also offers more PCIe lanes on top of those integrated into the CPU.

Interface for storage drives, currently utilises the AHCI protocol with a hard bandwidth limit of 600MB/s on inputs and outputs across the interface. M.2: M.2 slots allow various sizes of M.2 drives, these are smaller form factor SSD drives that utilise either AHCI or NVMe protocols across either the slower SATA or speedier PCIe interfaces.

Graphics card