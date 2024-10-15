Save up to $300 on Nvidia GPU gaming PCs thanks to iBUYPOWER’s big sale

If you’re after a top-tier gaming PC, now is the time to buy thanks to a major discount on a whole range of PCs from iBUYPOWER. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the company is offering savings of between $50 and $300 on a wide range of PCs.

As a maker of some of the best gaming PCs you can buy, iBUYPOWER is a reliable option for pre-made PCs at the best of times but right now it has even more reason for you to check out its wares, if you’re seeking a new gaming PC.

Not only does applying a discount code to your purchase between October 15th and October 22nd get you this extra saving but iBUYPOWER is already offering discounts on its PCs. For instance, the RDY Y70 004, built inside a Hyte Y70 and housing an Nvidia RTX 4090, usually costs $3,649 but is already listed as including a $450 saving, down to $3,199. Apply the 25th anniversary discount, though, and you’ll save another $300.

At the other end of the scale, there’s the RDY Scale 002 that’s based on a simpler case and with an Nvidia RTX 4060 with an initial price of $1,199. With the current deal it’s listed at $999 and by applying the discount code you’ll save another $50.

The full list of discounts available is shown below:

$300 off RDY & custom desktops over $3,999

$200 off RDY & custom desktops over $2,999

$100 off RDY & custom desktops over $1,999

$50 off RDY & custom desktops over $999

As for what the all important discount code is, just type in “IBP25YR” when you get to checkout and you’ll receive your discount.

Tempted by this offer but not sure which specs you need for your new PC? Check out our best graphics card and best gaming CPU guides to see which components are crucial to your build.