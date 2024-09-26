What’s this? It’s a Jack Skellington Echo Dot, and there’s 30% off the price too

Amazon has just released a Halloween special edition cover for its Echo Dot smart speaker that’s in the shape of Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Not only do we absolutely need this Jack Skellington Echo Dot in our lives, but you can save 30% off the total price of a Dot and the Skellington cover if you’re quick.

While the Echo Dot may not have earned a spot on our best Bluetooth speaker guide, it’s a cracking little option for a smart speaker, assuming you’re comfortable with Amazon’s Alexa’s ever-listening presence. I suppose it’s on-theme for a spooky Halloween addition to your home.

The new Jack Skellington Echo Dot cover, then, does exactly what it says, providing a snug little case (thankfully not a hessian sack) for the smart speaker that has a grille in the top for the speaker’s sound to escape, a mouth cutaway for the speaker’s light to shine through, and another hole in the back of the head to access the speaker’s buttons. You just clamp the two pieces of the case around the speaker to form one of the most inspired pieces of branded goods we’ve seen in some time.

As for Echo Dot itself, it’s a wired speaker with a single 1.71-inch driver to provide audio playback, while a set of microphones lets you ask of the speaker whatever you desire, Amazon T&Cs notwithstanding. Its in-built RGB lighting can also indicate the status of the device, as well as provide the hero of The Nightmare Before Christmas with a cheeky illuminated grin.

As one of the best Christmas/Halloween films of all time, The Nightmare Before Christmas shows Tim Burton at his finest, and tells the story of Jack Skellington – the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town chancing upon a portal door to Christmas Town, where Jack sets out to bring his of Halloween-tinted version of Christmas cheer to the townsfolk. Much gruesomely heartfelt hilarity ensues.

The new limited edition Jack Skellington Echo Dot cover is available to purchase now for a rather pricey $39.99, but if you follow this link you can grab the cover and an Echo Dot 5th gen (the one with which it’s compatible) for just $62.98 in total. That’s a saving of $27 or 30%.

