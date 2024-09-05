I need this giant gaming keyboard, but it won’t fit on my desk

If, like me, you’re wondering why gaming keyboards always seem to be focused on getting smaller, MCHOSE is bucking the trend and has created a giant gaming keyboard that measures over five feet long. The X75 V2 isn’t yet available in a conventional 75% layout, but in an attempt to drum up some attention for its upcoming release, MCHOSE designed this fully functional mega-sized version and demoed it earlier this week.

While this oversized peripheral won’t be cracking into our list of the best gaming keyboards, it is a fantastic way to bring more attention to the MCHOSE X75 V2, which looks set to be a mid-range gaming keyboard available as a successor to the V1, which is still available to buy.

On paper, the conventionally sized X75 V1 has decent specs and is similar in build to keyboards like the Akko MOD007B. The giant alternative, however, is a remarkable specimen that I would love to try out. There’s no sign of a normal-sized V2 model yet, but it could be that this huge design is the start of a marketing campaign for the V2 model.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Hong Kong-based outlet HKEPC put the massive keyboard through its paces for over 40 minutes. Throughout the video, multiple games are tested, but the most hilarious has to be Typing of the Dead. I can still recall watching speed runs of this game, while also using it to improve my own typing ability, but seeing it played on a huge keyboard is just comedy gold.

Despite the modifications that were made to create this giant gaming keyboard, it appears to work incredibly well. There’s minimal input lag, and the giant switches look like they have a smooth action, requiring very little force to activate.

MCHOSE often crowdfunds its new releases, which is a strategy also used frequently by other Asian tech companies, such as Ayaneo. Because of this, it makes perfect sense that MCHOSE would want to build up hype before putting a new campaign live.

