Grab the fantastic Nothing Ear wireless earbuds for just $89, saving you a whopping 31%

If you're looking for the perfect pairing for your Nothing Phone, or are after a great, uniquely styled set of fully wireless earbuds with active noise canceling, this Nothing Ear deal is for you. With a huge 31% drop from its usual price, these super-compact earbuds are ideal for travel with your phone, hooking up to your laptop, or gaming on your Steam Deck.

Most recognised as the brand behind its stripped-back phone designs with their clear cases and rear light arrays for notifications, Nothing has also branched out into watches and audio, with the Nothing Ear being its second-generation flagship earbuds. Packed with top tech, such as six microphones for providing great call quality and active noise canceling (ANC), these earbuds are a great portable alternative to the best gaming headsets, and seriously take the fight to more established earbud brands like the Apple AirPods Pro or Sony XM5 at a fraction of the price.

As well as great ANC and microphone quality, these earbuds include support for Hi-Res Audio, ensuring they can deliver the best audio signal for devices that support Hi-Res Audio output. Overall sound quality is also excellent, and the ability to customize the EQ with Nothing's app means you can tweak the sound of these buds to your liking.

Shipping with three ear tip sizes, the Nothing Ear have a shape and fit that is similar to AirPods Pro, but they're actually lighter per earbud, at just 4.6g each compared to 5.3g. The carry case is also rated to a higher IP55 dust and water resistance, with the earbuds otherwise hitting the same IP54 rating. The former means the case is protected but not fully sealed from dust and can withstand jets of water, compared to the mere splashes of water that the IP54 rating achieves.

With 40.5 hours of total listening time, these earbuds comfortably outlast the latest AirPods Pro, and each bud will get you over eight hours of listening. Its clear case is styled very much in the same vein as the Nothing Phone, offering fast wireless charging to boot.

The ANC is solidly effective, even if it's not the absolute best on the market, plus it offers a transparency mode so that you can hear what's going on around you and have a conversation without having to remove the buds.

Originally priced at $149, and more recently available for $129, the Nothing Ear is now just $89, both direct from Nothing's store or on Amazon via this link. That massive 31% drop makes these an absolute steal, with most typical premium alternatives being at least twice the price. This reduced price is also available for both available colorways - black or white - unlike so many deals and discounts we see.