Nvidia DLSS GPU update will double Alan Wake Remastered’s 4K performance

Nvidia’s DLSS hasn’t been around for long, but RTX GPU tech is already changing the realm of PC gaming. Thanks to a recent wave of RTX-themed announcements, we now know that the AI upscaling will be incorporated into Alan Wake Remastered at launch. Better still, the tool will effectively double the game’s performance on RTX GPUs.

According to Nvidia’s latest press release, all DLSS-enabled graphics cards will run Remedy’s Alan Wake revival with max settings while achieving over 60fps at 4K. In theory, this means that even if you have a baseline RTX 2000 series GPU, you should still be able to experience the remastered mystery at its best on your gaming PC.

While Nvidia’s DLSS claims seem a bit bold, the press release also comes fully equipped with benchmarks. Unsurprisingly, RTX 3000 GPUs receive a modest frame rate boost from DLSS, with the RTX 3080 Ti gaining around 20fps on average. However, with DLSS ‘performance mode’ switched on, the RTX 2060’s average 34fps doubles to 68.3fps. This is sure to be a relief for anyone using Nvidia’s first wave of RTX cards, especially since 3000 series GPUs are currently scarce.

If you’re familiar with the workings of DLSS and AMD FidelityFX, you’ll know that the AI tools can wield impressive results at high resolutions. Technically speaking, DLSS is more like smoke and mirrors than actual magic, but it can wield results that can surpass native 4K settings, especially when it comes to jaggies and artefacting.

It’s worth noting that Alan Wake isn’t the only game getting Nvidia’s DLSS treatment. In fact, the company has already integrated the tool into an additional 28 games using its Unreal Engine plugin. As a result, over 100 games now support DLSS out of the box, meaning you’ll be able to crank up your visual settings on even more games without much compromise.

