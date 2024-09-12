This full-body VR treadmill lets you experience VR in a tiny space

The Omni One VR treadmill gaming system from Virtuix is now available to buy, enabling you to experience the joy of full-body VR gaming, even in a small home. If you want to start jogging while wearing a VR headset, but don’t have the room for it, the Omni One can help you out.

The Omni One uses a custom version of the Pico 4 headset to drive its setup, a system we’ve rated before as one of the best VR headsets available at the moment. It’s a complete, all-in-one VR system with its own games store containing 50+ games to play at launch, including AAA games such as Sniper Elite VR. That means you don’t need a PC to use it, although the Omni One does support PC games using SteamVR.

Omni One’s whole gimmick is freedom to move without needing to move beyond one spot. The headset, controls, and integrated body support suit allow you to perform any number of maneuvers, whether it’s walking, running, jumping, or strafing, using the treadmill to simulate active movement. It measures 48 x 60 x 48 inches (1.21 x 1.52 x 1.21m) in size, and supports users between 4 feet, 6 inches (1.37m) and 6 feet, 4 inches (1.93m) in height.

This isn’t Virtuix’s first rodeo, either. We reported way back in 2014 that the company was fundraising for a much earlier Omni VR treadmill design, raising millions of dollars in the process. Skip ten years ahead and Omni continues to work in the space, using a custom Pico 4 headset to drive its much more advanced model.

You might need to wait a while to get one, though. Virtuix is currently fulfilling pre-orders, but according to its website, it expects new orders for the Omni One to ship out in January 2025 after facing “greater than expected demand” for its VR system. At the moment, the Omni One is only shipping to customers in the continental US, but it hopes to support non-US customers by mid-2025.

That is, of course, if you have $2,595 to spend on the Omni One in the first place, or you can pick one up for a monthly fee, with plans starting from $90 a month. There are some additional costs as well, such as $140.99 a year for Omni Online membership, which grants you access to online multiplayer play, free games, and exclusive events.

If that seems a bit too pricey, you might prefer to check out our Meta Quest 3 review. The Meta Quest 3 will only cost you $649.99 for its top-tier 512GB version, freeing up spare change for some fun new games instead.