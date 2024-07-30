Fill your whole PC case with RGB lighting with this one simple upgrade

If you want to make your gaming PC light up like the Las Vegas strip, then you’re going to love this new PC RGB lighting invention. The TechForge Light Box turns the floor of your case into a whirling RGB light show, casting light upwards to bathe your PC components in a your own choice of colored glow.

Designed to fit a number of the best PC case designs, from the Lian Li 011D to the Corsair 4000D and (my favorite), the Fractal Design Define 7, the Light Box either covers your PSU shroud, or sits in the floor of your case, depending on its layout. Each model is specifically designed to match your case’s contours, to make sure that every possible inch of flat surface is covered in RGB lighting.

Amazingly, up to 90 ARGB LEDs can be fitted into one of these Light Boxes, and they can hook up to a 3-pin RGB header on your motherboard, or to a separate controller, so you can synchronize the lighting with the rest of your PC components.

Using ARGB LEDs, the lighting is also completely customizable, and you don’t even need to get your screwdriver out to mount it – just peel off the backing and it will secure to your PC case with strong double-sided 3M mounting tape. You’ll want to make sure it’s in perfect position before you stick it down, though.

A number of case designs are supported, including popular designs from Phanteks, Asus, and APNX, as well as Lian Li, Corsair, and Fractal Design. At the moment, the TechForge Light Box is only available to buy from Overclockers in the UK, but let’s hope they make it out into the worldwide market too.

Add one of these to a system with a Lian Li Strimer, some RGB fans, a glowing graphics card, some RGB memory, and one of the best AIO cooler models, and your PC will be well and truly covered in lights. Sadly, they’re not cheap, though. Prices start at £69.95 (~$74.94 US) for a Phanteks NV5 model, but you’ll need to pay £125.99 (~$134.99 US) for a Light Box that covers the floor of a Lian Li PC 011 Dynamic.

If you’re planning to build a gaming PC with lots of lighting, make sure you also check out our full guide on how to install RGB lighting, where we show you the best places to fit your lights, and how to control them.