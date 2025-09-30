At first glance, this mini gaming PC looks like any other aquarium-style rig, with its wraparound acrylic panel giving you a view into the interior, showing an angled array of fans along the bottom, and what looks like an ordinary graphics card going across the middle, but then you realise that this PC is just 8.5 inches (217mm) tall, and there's some clever engineering going on here.

The new Wee Beastie Mini Fishtank aims to downsize a decent gaming PC, complete with a desktop Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, into a genuinely tiny box, and it sailed past its Kickstarter target on its first day. Unlike the usual tiny square boxes with rounded corners that you'll find on our guide to buying the best mini gaming PC, cooling is a big focus with this machine. It contains a massive count of 13 fans to push all the hot air out of the system as efficiently as possible, including six in the roof.

The Kickstarter page says that all these fans "keep the system whisper-quiet under load," but I'm skeptical. Smaller fans have to spin at much faster speeds than large fans to generate the same level of airflow, and this machine may end up being a comparatively noisy one. It does appear to work very efficiently, though, as shown in the video below.

As you would expect, the Mini Fishtank is largely based on laptop components, with a choice of either an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H or Intel Core i7 13700H Raptor Lake CPU. The latter is still a decent option, giving you six P-Cores, which are the ones you want for gaming, and they can boost to up to 5GHz.

Meanwhile, the memory is fitted in SODIMM format, rather than being soldered to the motherboard, with the ability to install up to 128GB of RAM. Storage is upgradable too, with a pair of PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots giving you room to fit your choice of the best gaming SSD, or even two of them.

The GPU, however, really stands out here, as it's not the laptop RTX 4070, which just has 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Instead, Wee Beastie says it comes with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, with its AI processing rated at 466 TOPS. These are the same specs as the desktop RTX 4070, except this time the GPU comes on a custom card.

It appears to have a hefty amount of gaming power at its disposal too. In the 3DMark Time Spy test, which you can see in the video below, the machine scores 13,787 with a graphics score of 15,466. That's well below the average overall score of 16,577 for an RTX 4070 machine in this benchmark, but it's well above the 13,489 average for the 4060 Ti - you could genuinely play the latest games at decent settings on this system.

The Kickstarter page says the GPU provides "buttery-smooth 4K gaming," and "enables you to crush titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Elden Ring at high FPS," but I'd advise you to temper your expectations here - this GPU can handle gaming at high settings at 1080p, though, and in many games at 2,560 x 1,440 as well.

Meanwhile, power comes from a 400W internal PSU, which is well below the rating of the units we see in the best gaming PC builds. Nonetheless, our Ryzen 7 7800X3D test rig draws 330W from the mains with an RTX 4070 running at full load, so 400W should just about be enough for the same GPU in a machine based on low-power laptop components.

The first Wee Beastie Fishtank PCs are expected to be delivered in February 2026, and there are still a few up for grabs on the Kickstarter page. Prices start from $699 US, plus shipping for the Core i7 13700H version. That might seem cheap for a whole PC with an RTX 4070 in it, but bear in mind that you only get the bare machine here, so you'll have to add your own RAM and storage too.

Also, as with all crowd-funded projects, note that there is a level of risk involved with backing an ambitious technical product made by an unknown firm.

