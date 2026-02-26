Garden Horizons codes February 2026

Ask anyone who is dedicated to maintaining a graden and they'll tell you that it's one of the most satisfying things you can do; growing produce for yourself is fantastic - almost magic - and now you can grow whatever you like in Garden Horizons with Garden Horizons codes, including some actual magic stuff.

Free codes in a Roblox game are a huge help - usually it's a bunch of whatever currency that game uses, sometimes it's consumables, occasionally it's valuable armor and weapons. Every little helps when it comes to topping the leaderboard of your favorite game. We have new Garden Horizons codes here, which offer a bunch of free things to help you grow to the max.

Garden Horizons codes

Here are the latest Garden Horizons codes:

GIFT - 1x every type of Sprinkler, 1x Cabbage Seeds (NEW)

- 1x every type of Sprinkler, 1x Cabbage Seeds THANKYOU - 2x Dawn Seed Pack, 1x Premium Dawn Seed Pack

- 2x Dawn Seed Pack, 1x Premium Dawn Seed Pack DAWNFRUIT - 1x Dawnfruit Seeds

- 1x Dawnfruit Seeds 358 - 2k Shillings

- 2k Shillings RELEASE - Free rewards

Some of the above Roblox codes may require you to join the official Garden Horizons Discord server, which, besides this page, of course, is a good resource for new Garden Horizons codes.

How do I redeem Garden Horizons codes?

If you have your eye on one of our codes above and want to use it in-game, simply open up the settings menu using the cog icon in the top left corner, and scroll down to where it says 'Codes'. Type or copy the code above into that box (make sure it's exactly the same as it is above), and submit it to receive your goodies.

Those are all the available codes for Garden Horizons right now. Make sure you check back often for the latest and greatest GH codes.