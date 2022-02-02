Garry’s Mod can now use Steam’s chat filters

A character uses a gravity gun to give a sandwich to a Heavy in Garry's Mod.

Madcap 2006 sandbox game Garry’s Mod just got a minor update that adds a nice new feature. Now players can activate Steam’s chat filters in the in-game chat, and Garry’s Mod will apply whatever rules you’ve enabled in Steam’s chat settings. It’s a game (is it a game?) that’s always been very weird, but now at least you can keep your chat from getting too aggressively weird.

With the latest update installed, Garry’s Mod has a new option available in the chat’s filters section. Along with the tick boxes for filtering joins and leaves, server messages, team changes, and the like, now there’s a box labelled “Filter Profanity (Steam settings apply)”. Checking this box will pull the rules you’ve set up in Steam for chat filtering.

This means you can set up chat to censor profanity and slurs with alternate characters, allow profanity but censor slurs, or to turn off filtering completely. There’s an option to exempt your friends from the filters’ rules, and you can add any words you like the ‘allow’ and ‘ban’ categories.

The rest of the patch notes can be found on Steam. Read our story on the Making of Garry’s Mod to find out more about this strange and subversive toybox.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and the FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He began his writing career as a US army journalist, later working for a daily newspaper in New York while studying political science. Now he's happiest when he's moving large armies of orcs around in Total War: Warhammer or exploring dingy castle basements in Dark Souls.

