Facepunch is planning on renaming Garry's Mod's spiritual successor, and it wants your ideas

Garry's Mod is a breeding ground for creativity. It has launched many stalwarts of the popular gaming consciousness into the stratosphere, and after 20 years, is planning on a spiritual successor - currently entitled s&box. But the devs aren't 100% convinced by that name. The original (GMod, as it's known to nearly everyone), is sharp, it's snappy; it sticks in the memory. Tough ask, then, to come up with something equally as iconic.

Well, in the sandbox game-spirit of GMod and its openness to outside influence, Garry Newman (he's the Garry in Garry's Mod, just so you know) has taken to X to ask the fans what they think. There were a four options available to choose from, a few of which feel like they fall a bit wide of the mark.

The four choices are: s&box, Garry's Mod 2, Sparks, and Crapbox. Unsurprisingly, Garry's Mod 2 has dominated the votes so far with a whopping 64.8%. Sometimes simple equals good.

The spiritual successor to GMod has been in development for quite a while, and is listed everywhere as s&box. Not the worst name, but a bit of a nightmare search-wise, especially when it's said out loud - imagine telling your friend to play "sandbox" and them trying to Google that.

One of the main talking points about s&box is the Play Fund feature, whereby creators can make money from their creations via the sale of in-game cosmetics. This monetary incentive is sure to drive creators to the platform once it comes out, as well as what looks to be an incredibly intuitive tool for creation.

Looking at the s&box Steam Page, there are already a staggering number of different experiences on show, from Half-Life-like FPS games to Theme Park, and even what looks to be a spin on the Crazy Taxi formula. This is all before the public gets a hold of it, so the future indeed looks bright.

I'm not sold on s&box, and Crapbox doesn't quite do it for me. Garry's Mod 2 would not only indicate the game's storied past, but GMod2 is a slam dunk for sticking right there in my cranium. I'll be interested to see how s&box (or whatever it's called then) does when it launches in Q1 2026. You never know, we could have another classic game mode like Prop Hunt on our hands before long.