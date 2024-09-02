There’s a movement happening right now and I suspect it’s caused by people who remember playing Black & White reaching an age where they’re able to devote time to making games. Between titles like Fata Deum and Peter Molyneux coming back with Masters of Albion, the smell of Black & White can definitely be detected on the air. Next to enter the fray is Genesis of a Small God, and while it’s been in early access since 2023 it’s winding up to hit its full launch very soon.

If you’ve played games like Populous or Black & White, you’ll be instantly at home when you take a peek at Genesis of a Small God. This is a god game – quite literally – where you’re placed in charge of a procedurally generated island and basically let loose on everything that happens there. Similar to those earlier titles, you have a whole host of miracles you can deploy – some with explosive effects – from fireballs to encouraging plants to grow under your loving, tender care.

Your power comes from your faithful worshippers, who can be encouraged to believe in you more fervently depending on how happy they are. Of course, this is all up to you, so if you tire of their never-ending bleating you can choose to end their pitiful lives, but you will pay a price in happiness levels as a result. Your villagers will expand over time, and with you having full control over ground levels, Populous-style, you can encourage them to build in the way you want.

With random events going off regularly and a fully-simulated physics engine with detailed seasonal effects, there’s plenty to keep you going as you grow as a god and become either a benevolent beard in the sky or a cloven-hoofed demon. Despite all this, Genesis of a Small God is a chill affair, with you being able to restart at will, keeping all your upgrades, and having full control over granular difficulty levels.

Created by a solo developer, Genesis of a Small God is out now in Steam Early Access and will be fully launching soon, potentially by the end of September 2024. If you’d like to learn more, head over to its game page to get the full lowdown.

