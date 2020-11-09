Genshin Impact 1.1 release time – patch notes confirm custom keybinds

Genshin Impact‘s first major update is nearly here, and now developer MiHoYo has revealed exactly when you can expect it to land – as well as some details on the new content and quality-of-life features you can expect with the patch. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Genshin Impact 1.1 release time.

Downtime for Genshin Impact 1.1 will begin on November 10 at 14:00 PST / 17:00 EST / 22:00 GMT, and is expected to last “about 5 hours”. You’ll get 300 primogems as compensation for the downtime – 60 per hour. You’ll still get the full 300 even if servers come back early, but it sounds like there’ll be extra compensation if downtime runs long.

A load of details on the new content came out ahead of the Genshin Impact 1.1 release date, but there are some notable extra details in the official announcement. Those include custom keybinds, so you can finally set the keyboard (and controller) options how you want them. There are also new graphics settings for things like volumetric fog and reflections, and more detailed camera control settings.

You can see the full patch notes on the official site.

