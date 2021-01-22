Genshin Impact 1.3 release date and everything we know

Wondering when to expect the Genshin Impact 1.3 release date? Whether you’re anticipating the arrival of adorable Genshin Impact new characters, looking forward to kitting out your squad with new Genshin Impact weapons, or simply eagerly awaiting some fun new seasonal events. You won’t have long to wait – the next Genshin Impact update is just around the corner.

Developer Mihoyo has announced that they plan to release new updates every six weeks, and we can expect two banners to become available during 1.3 – lasting for twenty days each. Fans already have a decent idea of who will be arriving in 1.3, and what the seasonal event will be, thanks to hints from beta testers. Plus, as promised, we anticipate some balance tweaks for Zhongli, and buffs to the Geo element in general. If you’re looking for a Genshin Impact Zhongli build in advance, we’ve got you covered.

As the Genshin Impact 1.3 release date draws nearer, we’ll be sure to keep on top of all the latest information from Mihoyo, and let you know when we learn more about all the new additions. However, there will be potential spoilers and information about leaks and rumours included below, so proceed with caution. Here’s when the new Genshin Impact 1.3 update will arrive:

Genshin Impact 1.3 release date

The Genshin Impact 1.3 release date is Feburary 3, 2021. The release date has been confirmed by Mihoyo in the Genshin Impact Version 1.3 “All That Glitters” trailer below. This neatly coincides with the end of the Genshin Impact Ganyu banner.

We can expect to learn more about the update in the Genshin Impact 1.3 livestream on January 22 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT.

Genshin Impact 1.3 Lantern Rite event

To coincide with the 2021 Lunar New Year, players will participate in the ‘Lantern Rite’ event involving a Lantern Festival in Liyue and the new character Xiao. Beta testers had an opportunity to participate in a version of this event last year, so there are already clips of the event on YouTube – though there may be some changes in the live version.

More details about the event have been revealed in a developer blog post on the PlayStation website. During the event, players will complete requests from Liyue citizens in order to ‘raise the Festive Fever level’ and unlock rewards. You’ll also be able to play a tower defense strategy game, called Theater Mechanicus, and earn Peace Talismans that can be redeemed for various new items. There’s plenty more to the festivities – including a ‘chance to win a four-star Liyue character of your choice’.

Genshin Impact new character Xiao

The first banner to release with 1.3 will contain Xiao – he’s already on the official website and features in the announcement trailer above. His bio describes him as a ‘Guardian yaksha’, who appears ‘as a young man’, but that ‘occasional legends about him have been documented in ancient books’. We know that he wields a Polearm, and uses the Anemo element – so if you’re planning on pulling him, be sure to brush up on your Genshin Impact elemental reactions. Here are all Xiao’s abilities – subject to change upon release, of course.

Genshin Impact Xiao abilities

Normal Attack: Whirlwind Thrust

Normal Attack : Perform up to six rapid strikes

: Perform up to six rapid strikes Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust

: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust Plunging Attack: Xiao plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling

Xiao lunges forward, dealing Anemo damage to enemies along the path. Can be used in mid-air. Has two charges to begin with.

Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Takes on the form of the yaksha that terrified both demons and archons alike millennia ago. For its duration, it increases Xiao’s attack range and damage, while converting damage type to Anemo and enhancing Xiao’s jumping ability. Maintaining this form continuously drains Xiao’s health.

Xiao Passive Talents

Evil Conqueror – Tamer of Demons:

Starting Bane of All Evil increases Xiao’s damage by 5%. After this, Xiao’s damage continues to increase by 5% every three seconds until the skill ends (max 25% increase).

Starting Bane of All Evil increases Xiao’s damage by 5%. After this, Xiao’s damage continues to increase by 5% every three seconds until the skill ends (max 25% increase). Dissolution Eon – Heaven Fall

When Lemniscatic Wind Cycling is used, it increases all subsequent Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s damage by 10% for six seconds (max three stacks). Duration refreshes with new stacks.

When Lemniscatic Wind Cycling is used, it increases all subsequent Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s damage by 10% for six seconds (max three stacks). Duration refreshes with new stacks. Transcension – Gravity Defier

Decreases all party members’ falling damage by 20%.

Xiao Constellations

Dissolution Eon – Destroyer of Worlds

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s charges by one.

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s charges by one. Annihilation Eon – Blossom of Kaleidos

When in a party but not the currently active character, Xiao’s energy recharge is increased by 25%.

When in a party but not the currently active character, Xiao’s energy recharge is increased by 25%. Evil Conqueror – Wrath Deity

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s skill level by three (max level is 15).

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s skill level by three (max level is 15). Transcension – Extinction of Suffering

When Xiao’s health falls below 50%, he gains a 100% defense bonus.

When Xiao’s health falls below 50%, he gains a 100% defense bonus. Evolution Eon – Origin of Ignorance

Increases Bane of All Evil’s skill level by three( max level is 15).

Increases Bane of All Evil’s skill level by three( max level is 15). Evil Conqueror – Vigilant Yaksha

During Bane of All Evil, hitting two or more enemies with a charged attack grants Lemniscatic Wind Cycling one additional charge and reduces Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s CD by one second.

Genshin Impact new character Hu Tao

The second new character arriving later in the Genshin Impact 1.3 update is rumoured to be Hu Tao, another Polearm wielder – and a Pyro user. Officially, we don’t know too much about her yet – only that she is the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, is fond of causing trouble, and allegedly has a very ‘punch-able face’. Oh, and her name means Walnut.

Her abilities have potentially been leaked – so we’ve listed them below, courtesy of Honey Hunter World:

Genshin Impact Hu Tao abilities

Normal Attack: Secret Spear of Wangsheng

Normal Attack : Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes.

: Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Guide to Afterlife

Hu Tao consumes a set portion of her health to knock the surrounding enemies back and enter the Paramita Papilio state.

Increases Hu Tao’s attack based on her max health at the time of entering this state. Attack bonus gained this way cannot exceed 400% of Hu Tao’s base attack.

Converts attack damage to pyro damage, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion.

Charged attacks apply the Blood Blossom effect to the enemies hit.

Increases Hu tao’s resistance to interruption.

Increases Hu tao’s resistance to interruption. Enemies affected by Blood Blossom will take Pyro damage every four seconds. This damage is considered elemental skill damage.

Each enemy can be affected by only one Blood Blossom effect at a time, and its duration may only be refreshed by Hu Tao herself.

Paramita Papilio ends when its duration is over, or Hu Tao has left the battlefield or fallen.

Elemental Burst: Spirit Soother

Commands a blazing spirit to attack, dealing Pyro damage in a large AoE. Upon striking the enemy, Hu Tao regenerates a percentage of max health. This effect can be triggered up to five times, based on the number of enemies hit. If Hu Tao’s health is below or equal to 50% when the enemy is hit, both the damage and health regeneration are increased.

Hu Tao Passive Talents

The More The Merrier

When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has an 18% chance to receive an additional “suspicious” dish of the same type.

When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has an 18% chance to receive an additional “suspicious” dish of the same type. Flutter By

When Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife is over, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds.

Hu Tao Constellations

Crimson Bouquet

While in Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s charge attacks do not consume stamina.

While in Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s charge attacks do not consume stamina. Ominous Rainfall

Increases the Blood Blossom damage by the amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s max health at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect.

Increases the Blood Blossom damage by the amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s max health at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect. Lingering Carmine

Increases the Level of Guide to Afterlife by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Guide to Afterlife by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Garden of Eternal Rest

Upon defeating an enemy affected by Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds.

Upon defeating an enemy affected by Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds. Floral Incense

Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Butterfly’s Embrace

Triggers when Hu Tao’s health drops below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal strike. Hu Tao will not fall as a result of the damage sustained. Additionally, for the next ten seconds, all of her elemental and physical resistance is increased by 200%, her crit rate is increased by 100%, and her resistance to interruption is greatly increased. This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has one health point left. Can only occur once every 60 seconds.

Genshin Impact 1.3 Zhongli update

Genshin Impact 1.3 will also bring some much-needed buffs to Geo character Zhongli, focusing on improving his performance as a support character, buffing his Geo Resonance effects, and his compatibility with non-Geo parties. The current modifications to his skills are as follows, according to an official Genshin Impact blog post:

Elemental Skill: Dominus Lapidis

Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects:

If the maximum number of Stone Steles has not yet been reached, it will create a Stone Stele.

Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s damage Absorption scales based on Zhongli’s max health, and has 150% Physical damage and elemental damage absorption.

When a character is protected by the Jade Shield, opponents within a set radius have all elemental RES and physical RES decreased by 20%. Effect cannot be stacked.

Deals AoE Geo damage.

If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause damage.

Passive Talent: Dominance of Earth

The damage dealt by the following of Zhongli’s attacks will be increased based on his max health:

Normal, charged and plunging attack damage will be increased by 1.39% of max health.

The Stone Stele, Resonance and Holding Mode damage of Dominus Lapidis will be increased by 1.9% of max health.

Planet Befall’s damage will be increased by 33% of Zhongli’s max health.

Genshin Impact 1.3 patch notes

As well as buffing Zhongli, the Genshin Impact 1.3 patch will also improve the Geo elemental mechanics in general. The current buffs on the 1.3 beta server are as follows:

Geo Resonance “Enduring Rock”

Increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: damage dealt increased by 15%, dealing damage to enemies will decrease their Geo resistance by 20% for 15 seconds.

Geo Shields

Geo Shields are adjusted from “having 250% Geo damage absorption” to “having 150% physical damage and elemental damage absorption”.

Adjusted effects include:

The Geo Shield created by Zhongli’s elemental skill

The Geo Shield created by Noelle’s elemental skill

The Geo Shield created when picking up Geo Crystals dropped by Geovishap Hatchlings

In addition to these changes, in a Developers Discussion blog post, Mihoyo announced that some of the improvements coming in 1.3 include a new material conversion function, and the ability to hold down a button to increase the amount of weapon materials consumed. The battle pass will be adjusted to have ‘additional Fragile Resin rewards’ – and upcoming large-scale events (that don’t involve Ley Line Outcrops or Domains) will not consume Original Resin.

That’s all we know about the Genshin Impact 1.3 update for now – we’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest news. If you’re looking for more Genshin Impact guides, we can help you increase your Genshin Impact Adventure Rank fast, choose the best Genshin Impact artifacts, or find the best Genshin Impact characters for beginners.