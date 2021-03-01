Genshin Impact 1.4 release date and everything we know

Want to know about the Genshin Impact 1.4 update? Mihoyo has been a little quiet about the next wave of stuff that’s coming very soon, but even though it’s at least a couple of weeks away, there’s a few details out there about what to expect. With this new update comes a new festival, complete with its own side activities and main quests for players to complete, as well as at least one new Genshin Impact character.

While not much is known about the Windblume festival, there’s plenty of rumours and speculation out there about what you can do during this festive season. In fact, we know much more about the new character that’s coming to Genshin Impact.

We’ve gathered a whole bunch of information about everything you need to know arriving in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, from its expected release date, to details about the brand new character and the Windblume festival. There isn’t too much longer to wait until this update drops, so let’s begin with its release date.

Genshin Impact 1.4 release date

Since Mihoyo has confirmed that updates will drop every six weeks, we can speculate that the Genshin Impact 1.4 release date is around March 17, but currently there is no confirmed release date for the update just yet. This is because the 1.3 update was released on February 3.

Windblume festival details

Much like the previous update, the Genshin Impact 1.4 update includes the Windblume festival. So far, the only concrete information that we have about the Windblume festival specifically is that it will take place in Mondstadt.

That said, if the Lantern Rite event from 1.3 is anything to go by, then we’ll know a fair bit about what to expect. That event required players to be of Adventure Rank 23 or above, and to have completed a few specific quests. To give you an idea of what to expect, here’s what you could do in the Lantern Rite event:

Complete new missions to receive BEP

A large number of story-quests to unlock valuable items like Primogems and Hero’s Wit

Side-quests to obtain Festive Fever and valuable items

A tabletop game with peace talismans and sigils rewards

Xiao lanterns that you can craft using resources

As for rumours of what activities you’ll be participating in during the Windblume festival, there’s talk about a flying and shooting event to test your mobility and shooting skills. A rhythm game has also been rumoured, though what that entails hasn’t been expanded upon.

Rosaria charged attack, diving and swimming animations. Special thanks to @lumie_lumie pic.twitter.com/lfzBU81Wn8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreathjr) February 28, 2021

Is Rosaria coming to Genshin Impact?

Rosaria is almost certainly the next Genshin Impact character. A leak on Twitter by @dimbreathjr shows some animations of the redhead spear-wielder. In it, we see Rosaria perform a combo, a charged attack, and a sweet dive into the river.

We’ve also seen plenty of leaks for her abilities and the skills she has access to. Rosaria is a Cryo character with a range of polearm attacks to devastate foes. Here are her leaked talents and skills (thanks Honey Hunter World):

Rosaria skills

Ravaging Confession – Shifts position to behind a targeted opponent, then stabs and slashes with her polearm, dealing Cryo damage. Only works on enemies the same size or smaller than Rosaria.

– Shifts position to behind a targeted opponent, then stabs and slashes with her polearm, dealing Cryo damage. Only works on enemies the same size or smaller than Rosaria. Rites of Termination – Rosaria swings her polearm to slash surrounding opponents, then summons an ice lance to strike the ground. Both attacks deal Cryo damage. While the ice lance is active, it periodically emits a blast of cold air to deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies.

Rosaria passive talents

Night Walk – Increases movement speed of party members by 10% at night (18:00-6:00). Does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss, and is not stackable with the same effects on other passive talents.

– Increases movement speed of party members by 10% at night (18:00-6:00). Does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss, and is not stackable with the same effects on other passive talents. Extracted Confession – When Rosaria strikes an enemy from behind with Ravaging Confession, her critical hit rate increases by 12% for five seconds.

– When Rosaria strikes an enemy from behind with Ravaging Confession, her critical hit rate increases by 12% for five seconds. Shadow Samaritan – Using Rites of Termination Increases critical hit rate of all nearby party members except Rosaria by 15% of Rosaria’s critical hit rate for ten seconds. The critical hit rate bonus that’s gained this way can’t exceed 15%.

Rosaria constellations

Unholy Revelation – Rosaria gets an attack speed increase of 10% and normal attack damage increase of 10% for four seconds after landing a critical hit.

– Rosaria gets an attack speed increase of 10% and normal attack damage increase of 10% for four seconds after landing a critical hit. Land Without Promise – Duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination increases by four seconds.

– Duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination increases by four seconds. Sacrament of Penance – Increases level of Ravaging Confession by three (to a maximum of 15).

– Increases level of Ravaging Confession by three (to a maximum of 15). Amazing Disgrace – Ravaging Confession’s critical hits regenerate five energy for Rosaria. This can only be triggered once per use of Ravaging Confession.

– Ravaging Confession’s critical hits regenerate five energy for Rosaria. This can only be triggered once per use of Ravaging Confession. Extreme Unction – Increases level of Rites of Termination by three (to a maximum of 15).

– Increases level of Rites of Termination by three (to a maximum of 15). Divine Retribution – Rites of Termination’s attack decreases the physical resistance of enemies by 20% for ten seconds.

And that’s everything that’s coming to the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, but the Hu Tao banner is coming even sooner than that. We’ve put together a best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build guide to help you pick out an optimal setup if you get lucky enough to pull her. If you’re looking elsewhere, though, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list that ranks all the characters by how effective they are in combat.