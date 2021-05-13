Genshin Impact 1.6 release date and everything we know

Want to know the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date? The Genshin Impact community has been asking for a number of features for some time now, and it appears they are finally coming in the 1.6 update. Electro characters could finally receive a buff to bring them up to snuff, characters might be getting skins for the first time, and the housing system is about to get a major upgrade.

Almost all of the information about Genshin Impact 1.6 has been data mined, but that doesn’t mean anything is set in stone. We’ve seen this in the past with Hu Tao, she was supposed to be in the 1.3 update but ended up being pushed back until March. If something on this list doesn’t arrive in the 1.6 update, it’s likely the feature has been pushed back temporarily.

Kazuha is the only character from the data mined beta to be leaked so far, but we do know that the devs are likely to release at least two characters per update. Genshin Impact 1.5 introduced Yanfei and Eula, the latter of which still hasn’t been released yet. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.6 UPDATE RELEASE DATE

The Genshin Impact 1.6 release date is likely to be on June 9, 2021. The developers introduce big updates to Genshin Impact every five weeks – we fully expect the 1.6 update to launch the week of June 9.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.6 NEW CHARACTERS AND RERUNS

The two characters rumoured to join the game are Kazuha and Yoimiya. These two characters have a lot in common: they are both five-star and they come from the land of Inazuma. Kazuha is a Sword user and an Anemo character, a unique combination which makes it difficult to determine whether he’ll end up being played as support or DPS.

Rumoured to be a mix between Ganyu and Hu Tao, Yoimiya is set to be Genshin Impact’s first Pyro and Bow user. Not much is known about this character other than these small details. Unlike Kazuha, we don’t know what Yoimiya looks like or what any of her abilities are. We’re expecting these characters to place highly on our Genshin Impact tier list.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.6 SKIN SYSTEM

The Genshin Impact community has been asking for character skins since the game launched back in September 2020. The latest data mined leaks from Project Celestia reveals two skins that could be arriving in the next update, although nothing has been confirmed: Sea Breeze Dandelion (Jean) and Summertime Sparkle (Barbara).

[1.6] Jean Costume: Sea Breeze Dandelion Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/LfW6hC2cFK — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 7, 2021

As Genshin Impact is a gacha game, the community’s big question is whether the skins will be made available as a standalone purchase. Judging by Honkai (Mihoyo’s last game), skins can be separated into two categories: free and paid. The free skins tend to be recoloured versions of original outfits – unlocking these skins typically costs a small amount of the in-game currency. Paid skins cost actual money, and some of these skins are only available for a limited amount of time.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.6 ELECTRO BUFF

Compared to the powerful Pyro and Cryo characters like Diluc and Ganyu, Electro characters have felt underwhelming to use as their damage output doesn’t match up. The 1.6 update may include an elemental reaction buff according to Genshin Impact leaker AeEntrophy. This buff boosts the damage from Electro characters’ elemental reactions, improving characters like Keqing and Razor.

Here are the elemental reaction changes coming in the next update:

via the same anonymous source of the Maguu Kenki fight and 1.6 islands.

Following the Dev Q/A regarding buffs to "major reactions" here are what the EM numbers are looking like in an early iteration of the 1.6 beta. Final numbers are very likely to be tweaked further. pic.twitter.com/4ZFTQvMlg7 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 29, 2021

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.6 HOUSING SYSTEM UPDATE

The Serenitea Pot is receiving a big upgrade in 1.6, as confirmed by the developer’s blog back in April. Any characters owned by the player can be stationed in the Serenitea Pot. Prior to this update, you couldn’t interact with your inactive characters – now you can visit these same characters in the Serenitea Pot.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.6 UPCOMING EVENTS

Just like the 1.5 update included the Energy Amplifier Initiation event, 1.6 looks like it has at least four events in the pipeline. This information has been data mined from Project Celestia and Genshin Intel, two reliable sources for Genshin Impact leaks.

And that’s all the information there is about Genshin Impact 1.6 so far. Stay tuned as we continue to update this guide as soon as information becomes available. In the meantime, check out our guide for Genshin Impact wood to build some furniture in your Serenitea Pot. We also have a Genshin Impact Domain of Heresy guide for anyone looking to take down the formidable Abyss Herald. Finally, head over to our Genshin Impact codes guide to redeem free primogems.