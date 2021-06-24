Genshin Impact 1.7 release date and everything we know

Looking for the Genshin Impact 1.7 release date? Each Genshin Impact update seems to be bigger than the last, and this next release may be the largest update to date. The region of Inazuma, along with several of its inhabitants might be heading to the game. Kazuha is set to be the first character from Inazuma arriving soon, but Yoimiya and Ayaka look set to join him next month.

We’ve seen plenty of new characters earn top spots in our Genshin Impact tier list this year. As a result, it looks like the Spiral Abyss will be receiving a rework from floor nine onwards to make the enemies harder to take down. Speaking of enemies, Inazuma will introduce a host of new monsters and creatures to fight against. It’s been rumoured that these enemies have more health than the average enemy, making them difficult for any team to take down.

A lot of the datamined information has revealed new Genshin Impact characters that could make their way to the game as playable characters, but right now it seems like they will join as NPCs first. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 1.7 release date.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.7 RELEASE DATE

The Genshin Impact 1.7 release date is likely to be around July 16, 2021. The developers regularly release updates after five weeks, so we expect 1.7 to launch in mid-July at the earliest. The exact date of the update will be revealed at the Genshin Impact 1.7 livestream on July 9, 2021.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.7 NEW CHARACTERS AND RERUNS

According to the recent Genshin Impact banner leaks, it looks like Ayaka will be joining the game shortly after the 1.7 update goes live. As a five-star Cryo sword user, Ayaka has a lot of hype surrounding her as she looks like she’ll be an extremely powerful character. We don’t know which characters will be joining Ayaka’s banner on July 21, but this information will likely be revealed during the 1.7 livestream.

Yoimiya will be Genshin Impact’s first five-star Pyro and bow user – she should fare better than Amber, the worst character in the game. Yoimiya’s banner is set to launch on August 10 and will feature another new character: Sayu, the four-star claymore wielding Ameno character. All three of these characters were revealed by the Genshin Impact Twitter account on June 7.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.7 NEW ENEMIES

Judging by the datamined content, Inazuma will introduce more enemies in a single update than any previous updates. Similar to the game’s new characters, this information is subject to change as some enemies may not be revealed until the next update. According to Genshin impact YouTuber Whale Stat, the enemies in Inazuma have the ability to teleport, as well as more health points and a high resistance to physical damage.

Free primogems: redeem these Genshin Impact codes today

These changes should make combat slower overall. Players will miss some attacks against teleporting enemies, fights will last longer, and powerful physical damage characters like Eula won’t be able to deal as much damage.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.7 ABYSS FLOORS CHANGES

There are changes coming to the Abyss Floors to make the fights even more challenging than before. From floor five onwards, the enemies and locations will be altered to include stronger foes. To coincide with the release of Ayaka and Yoimiya, floor 11 will give a buff to any Cryo and Pyro characters. Floor 12 will be tricky to fight in as you won’t be able to use your abilities as easily while the low tide effect is active.

Floor 11 buffs: Cryo and Pyro damage is increased by 75%

Floor 12 buff and debuff: ‘High Tide’ energy recharge is multiplied, ‘Low Tide’ gives no energy recharge

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.7 UPCOMING EVENTS

According to the datamined leaks from the reputable leaker, Genshin_Intel, the four week event introduced in the 1.7 update is called ‘Thunder Crash’. By collecting the two types of currency made available throughout the event, players can trade in their Storm Sleet and Crackling Crystal to redeem a free Beidou.

谒索雷痕 (unofficially translated as "Following the Thunder's Path"):

A four-week event with 4 types of challenges, detailed in this thread: Challenge 1: Time Trial Challenges featuring crystals that buffs characters carrying electrograna or electro element. pic.twitter.com/Hk7dW5LnVo — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 10, 2021

If you happen to own a constellation six Beidou, you’ll receive a five-star glider instead. The challenges shouldn’t be too taxing – if they’re anything like the Echoing Conches event.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.7 NEW OUTFITS

Datamined leaks have not revealed any new Genshin Impact outfits joining the game any time soon, though this remains to be seen. The outfit system was introduced back in the 1.6 update – so far two premium skins have been released: Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion outfit and Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit. It would be surprising if the 1.7 update launched without any additional skins.

That’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 1.7 update so far. As we get closer to the update’s release date, we expect more datamined information to leak from the usual sources. Until then, make sure you have a look at our Genshin Impact housing guide to learn how to use the Serenitea Pot. We also have a guide on Gorou, the upcoming character who appears to be part boy and part fox.