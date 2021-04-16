Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update lets you own and remodel a home inside a teapot

Genshin Impact is about to get cosier. Ahead of Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update livestream, Mihoyo dropped a blog post detailing all that’s coming to Teyvat in the new update. We’ve got new faces to meet, familiar ones to hang out with, and now somewhere to call our own.

When the update drops, you’ll be able to own and remodel a home inside a wee teapot. It’s called the Serenitea Pot, and it allows you to choose from several realms to call your home. You’ve got the Floating Abode, Emerald Peak, and Cool Isle. Each of them come with either Mondstadt- or Liyue-style buildings, so pick your favourite.

Once you’ve picked your spot, you’ll be able to remodel it inside and out. You can find things to decorate your abode with by travelling around Teyvat, stumbling across various furnishing blueprints that – you guessed it – can be used to make furnishings for your home. There’s some incentive to it, too, as you’ll earn trust from someone called Tubby, who’ll offer help and resources as you make more furnishings. Once you’ve gained enough faith, you can even swap realm layouts.

You’ll also get something called Realm Currency for building a home. The more you decorate your house, the more dosh you’ll get over time. You can exchange the new currency in Tubby’s Realm Depot for more furnishings and items or wait for the Teapot Travelling Salesman to appear, who will offer you “precious wares and rare resources”.

Naturally, you can invite your pals to check out your digs.

Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update will, of course, also introduce some new characters that you can wish for in upcoming banners. Eula is a five-star character who uses claymores and Cryo Vision. She’s the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company if you fancy getting to know a bit more about her.

Next up is Yanfei, a young half-human, half-illuminated beast born in Liyue during peacetime. She’s a four-star pyro-using catalyst-wielder who can generate scarlet seals with her normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental bust. Not too shabby.

Here’s the trailer if you can want to see some of it in action:

Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update is set to release on April 28, so you’ve not got too long to wait now. The livestream is starting in a while, too, so expect plenty of Genshin Impact codes to tide you over until the big release.