Genshin Impact’s 1.6 livestream kicks off later this week

You’re getting a glimpse of what’s in store for Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update later this week. Mihoyo reveals that the 1.6 livestream is set to kick off on May 28 at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm BST on the developer’s YouTube channel – also, yes, there will be Genshin Impact codes.

The way these livestreams pan out has been relatively consistent over the past months. As we get closer to the time and date, the stream will pop up on YouTube, though it’s not there just yet. You’ll get a flashy new trailer to see what’s on the way and then some dialogue from the game’s characters to talk through it a tad more.

Mihoyo endeavours to keep the game updated with fresh content every six weeks. You typically get two new banners to wish upon – sometimes it’s a new character, other times it’s a re-run – and new weapons and events. It doesn’t all follow a set pattern, as sometimes we get extensions to the game’s map, a festival stuffed with things to do, or new features like the Serenitea Pot, which allows players to decorate wee houses.

So, what’s coming in update 1.6? Mihoyo is keeping it under wraps for now, though plenty has leaked. Our guides team has it all rounded up in its Genshin Impact 1.6 update explainer, but you may be getting a new chap called Kazuha and a re-run of the Klee banner.

1.6 Special Program Announcement Juicy details, redemption codes, and incredible gifts! View details here:https://t.co/ep7wv9qWRP pic.twitter.com/PH4vrGMa4m — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 26, 2021

There’s also been some rumbling about skins for a few characters – imagine that! As ever with datamines, keep in mind you’re seeing unfinished content that could be cut.

That said, we do know that Genshin Impact’s Serenitea Pot is getting heaps of improvements in update 1.6, including a higher load limit, dialogue skip options, and more.

