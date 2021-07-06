Genshin Impact’s 1.7 livestream kicks off soon, and its update 2.0 might be there

You’re going to be finding out more about Genshin Impact’s future very soon. Developer Mihoyo has revealed that it’s holding a special livestream for the anime game on July 9.

This stream looks set to be a tad different to the previous ones. Mihoyo typically gives us the number of the update in its tweet, whereas this time around, it’s just referred to as the Genshin Impact Preview. Either way, you can catch the New Version Special Program Announcement on July 9 at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm BST on Twitch. Mihoyo has also shared that it will upload the full recording to YouTube the following day, so don’t worry if you miss it.

We’re currently in Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update, which may lead you to believe that the 1.7 patch is next. According to one leaker, though, we’re also seeing update 2.0 in an hour-long presentation. Sukuna has been on the money with the stream time and date so far, so let’s wait and see.

Mihoyo typically keeps its cards close to its chest, but we’ve been getting some teases this time around. The developer has revealed some concept art for an upcoming island called Inazuma, and a few new Genshin Impact characters have been revealed on social media. We’ve already got Kazuha in a recent banner, though we could be meeting Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu soon.

We should also be getting the Genshin Impact 1.7 release date and, yes, Genshin Impact codes during the stream later this week. Don’t fret, as our busy guides team will be on hand to write them all down for you.