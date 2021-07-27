Genshin Impact 2.1 release date and everything we know

Looking for the Genshin Impact 2.1 update release date? We’ve arrived in Inazuma as of Genshin Impact 2.0, and there’s plenty of new content to explore, and new Genshin Impact characters to meet. There are several key NPCs introduced as part of the 2.0 storyline that aren’t playable yet – rumour has it, though, that they will become available in the next update.

Even Inazuma itself has more secrets to uncover – we gained access to only three of Inazuma’s six islands in 2.0, so as the story of the Raiden Shogun develops further, we expect to visit a few additional locations in 2.1.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 beta is now live, so there have been a few leaks concerning upcoming content, as usual – in addition to information fans have datamined from the game’s files. Of course, all this rumoured content is far from confirmed yet, and there’s certainly plenty we don’t know – but here’s everything we’ve heard about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Be warned, as there may be spoilers for story content.

Genshin Impact 2.1 release date

Based on the typical six-week update schedule, the Genshin Impact 2.1 release date is September 1, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.1 new characters

According to Genshin Impact dataminer Lumie, the first Genshin Impact 2.1 banner contains Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara, and releases alongside the 2.1 update on September 1. The second banner contains Kokomi, and releases September 21.

There’s also the free five-star bow user Aloy, a crossover from Horizon Zero Dawn, who will arrive in 2.2 for PlayStation players only – she’ll be introduced in 2.3 for everyone else.

Genshin Impact 2.1 new locations

Genshin Impact dataminer Project Celestia confirms that two new Inazuman islands will be playable in 2.1 – Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island. Watatsumi Island is home to the Sangonomiya Shrine, and Sangonomiya Kokomi’s resistance army. We don’t know much about Seirai Island yet, but Twitter user Genshin Intel has shared a screenshot of the new map.

Set out at noon to face 天理 -Zhttps://t.co/GEwVJ3gSCj — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 bosses

A few Genshin Impact bosses have been leaked – these are very potent spoilers for the Genshin Impact storyline, so scroll on quickly if you don’t want to know. The weekly boss is La Signora, and there are two new overworld bosses: Electro Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis.

Genshin Impact 2.1 fishing

Fishing is coming to Genshin Impact – we will be given a Fishing Rod as part of an event, and fish we catch can be raised in the Serenitea Pot, redeemed for rewards at Fishing Associations, or used to cook with.

V2.1 Beta – Weapon Gift

Luxurious Sea-Lord Luxurious Sea-Lord is an event weapon obtainable in 2.1 and as such can be max refined by pure F2P players Event details will be elaborated on when possible STC-Z pic.twitter.com/mWvHRQCRRg — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 25, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 events

There are plenty of new events in 2.1 – here’s what we know so far:

Light Caresses the Moon – this event gives the Fish Claymore as one of its rewards

– this event gives the Fish Claymore as one of its rewards Lunar Realm – this event gives the Fishing Rod as one of its rewards

– this event gives the Fishing Rod as one of its rewards Hyakunin Ikki Event – this is a fighting tournament held in Inazuma City. According to Honey Hunter World, you put together six teams of two people, and swap between them quickly to earn points

– this is a fighting tournament held in Inazuma City. According to Honey Hunter World, you put together six teams of two people, and swap between them quickly to earn points Spectral Secrets – in which you must gather information on the Spectres that have appeared across Inazuma

– in which you must gather information on the Spectres that have appeared across Inazuma Mendacious Waves – defeat the Hydro Hypostasis

– defeat the Hydro Hypostasis Lunar Realm – a quest to find the legendary Lunar Leviathan fish

That’s all we know about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update, but there’s bound to be more information emerging over the next few weeks. While you wait to hear more, we have a Genshin Impact Archon Quest Chapter II guide to help you through your quests in Inazuma, plus a Perpetual Mechanical Array boss guide.