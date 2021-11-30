Genshin Impact 2.4 release date – Lantern Rite and Enkanomiya details

The Genshin Impact 2.4 update is due to arrive in early 2022 and will coincide with the anniversary of last February’s Lantern Rite festival, an extensive celebration with plenty of activities and rewards. Genshin Impact fans have uncovered information indicating that the Lantern Rite festival will return during 2.4, and may include a rerun of the immensely popular Windtrace event.

In addition to Lantern Rite, 2.4 may also introduce a new area called Enkanomiya. According to information from the 2.4 beta, this mysterious region is accessed from Inazuma, although it has its own separate map. Reportedly, Enkanomiya operates on a unique day/night cycle, and players can manually switch between Evernight and Whitenight in order to solve puzzles and modify the environment.

Genshin Impact 2.4 could also include two new characters – Yun Jin and Shenhe – and dataminers have uncovered new skins for Keqing and Ningguang, in addition to hangout events and new weapons, and new furnishings for the Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot. This information is based on beta gameplay and has not been officially confirmed by Mihoyo. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about the next Genshin Impact update ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.4 release date.

Genshin Impact 2.4 release date

The Genshin Impact 2.4 release date is January 5, 2022, based on Mihoyo’s typical six-week update schedule.

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date

The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date and time has yet to be announced. If Mihoyo follows previous timeframes, the livestream may air around December 24, however there may be disruption around the holiday period.

Genshin Impact 2.4 new characters

Mihoyo has announced two new Genshin Impact characters that are anticipated to arrive in the 2.4 update – Shenhe and Yun Jin. Shenhe is a five-star Cryo Polearm user, and Yun Jin is a four-star Geo Polearm user.

Dataminers have also uncovered an avatar file referring to a potential new character called Heizou, although there is very little information about them. As far as we know, Yae Miko and Ayato will not appear in the 2.4 update.

Genshin Impact 2.4 banners

There are no characters confirmed to feature on rate-up event banners in 2.4. A tweet from UBatcha indicates the possibility of a Zhongli rerun in 2.4, however.

[2.4 BETA] Lantern Rite II Participate in the event Fleeting Colors in Flight to exchange for Ningguang's outfit "Orchid's Evening Gown" and a 4* Liyue character of your choice (including Yanfei and Yun Jin). ※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) November 24, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.4 new outfits

According to information from the 2.4 beta, there will be evening gown skins released for Keqing and Ningugang. If these outfits follow the same pattern as the previous Genshin Impact skins released in 1.6, one of them will be available via in-game events, and the other will be released on the in-game store. The above tweet by Project Celestia indicates Ningguang’s outfit, called ‘Orchid’s Evening Gown’, can be obtained from the Lantern Rite II event, Fleeting Colors in Flight.

Genshin Impact 2.4 new area

Reportedly, the new Genshin Impact area is called Enkanomiya, and it is a secret region of Inazuma that is shown on a separate map, like the Golden Apple Archipelago in 1.6 – however, hopefully it will be permanent. Tweets from Project Celestia report that Enkanomiya can be switched between its two modes, Evernight and Whitenight, at will – transforming the environment.

Genshin Impact 2.4 events

The possible Genshin Impact 2.4 events are:

Lantern Rite II A Wondrous Shadows challenge where you adjust a lantern, using its light and shadow to create a particular image Fleeting Colors in Flight, from which you can obtain the Ningguang skin and a free 4* Liyue character Windtrace

Over Mountains and Seas, the Enkanomiya quest

A Study in Potions

Genshin Impact 2.4 new content

Additional new Genshin Impact content reported from the 2.4 beta includes the following:

A Shenhe story quest, which could be an archon quest

Ningguang and Yun Jin hangout events

Custom Furnishing Sets in the Serenitea Pot

New furniture, food, and fish

New five-star polearm weapon, the Calamity Queller (via Honey Hunter World)

New Genshin Impact elemental reactions called Overgrow and Overdose (via Project Celestia)

That’s everything we know so far – we’ll update this page when we have more information. If you’re saving up for the next Genshin Impact banner, keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes guide for the latest freebies.