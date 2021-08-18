Genshin Impact’s 2.1 livestream kicks off soon

After a bit of here and there, we should be getting back to a regular patch schedule in Genshin Impact. Initially, we expected to get update 1.7 last time out, but Mihoyo jumped straight to update 2.0 since it was a relatively chonky slice of new content, including a new region with all the works. Now, though, it looks like we’re hearing all about update 2.1 soon.

The developer has revealed on Twitter that the next special program reveal is set for this week. That means Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update livestream is kicking off at 9am UTC-4, translating to 2pm BST / 6am PDT / 9am EDT. This broadcast is happening over on the developer’s Twitch channel, which you can find at that link.

Details on Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update are a tad thin on the ground, but we do know of one familiar face who is popping up. Last month, Mihoyo revealed that Genshin Impact is getting Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn in update 2.1 if you play on PlayStation, and in update 2.2 if you hang your hat elsewhere. While we’ve seen several new characters, we don’t know who can be wished for in the next update. That said, one prominent Genshin Impact dataminer reports the first banner will contain Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

We don’t have a Genshin Impact 2.1 release date just yet, but it should fall in September if Mihoyo sticks to its usual six-week cycle. If you’re looking for more details, our guides team has rounded up everything they know at the link right there.

Dear Travelers, The special preview program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 08/20/2021 at 09:00 (UTC-4)!

>>> https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NVEN7ZpBvM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2021

If you’re looking for some Genshin Impact codes to see you through to the stream, then you’ll find oodles of ’em at the link.