Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream time confirmed – here’s when it starts

Things may be slowing down for the holidays, but they’re picking up for Genshin Impact. Developer Mihoyo has revealed that it’s hosting a special livestream on Boxing Day to show what’s coming next for the anime game.

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 livestream starts on December 26 at 4am PST / 7am EST / 12pm GMT. The stream will be hosted on the developer’s Twitch channel for the game when the time comes, though you can typically shuffle in a few minutes before things are set to kick off.

Mihoyo has kept its cards close to its chest regarding what you can expect to see, though the developer has offered plenty of teases, as it is wont to do these days. We were introduced to new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin on Twitter, with the latter even getting a trailer at The Game Awards. Typically this means they’ll come to Genshin Impact in the next update, but that’s not confirmed, so keep that in mind. I also suspect we’ll get the Genshin Impact 2.4 release date. Mihoyo typically operates on a six-week update cycle, so the new update will likely drop around January 5.

Mihoyo has also confirmed some details for the update in a new ‘Developers Discussion’ blog post. You’re getting eleven new Commission Quests in the next patch which you can do by “completing specific prerequisite quests or meeting given criteria”.

New Serenitea Pot furnishings called Speedy Rhythm and Euphonium Unbound are also being added to the Riches of the Realm. “Speedy Rhythm is a combination of furnishings created by Tubby herself, and it is made from the scoreboard and flash step components,” Mihoyo explains. “After stepping on different flash steps, the lamps on the scoreboard will light up one by one and the corresponding score will be recorded.”

Naturally, there will also be a heap of Genshin Impact codes. We’ve already rounded up the ones currently on offer for December, so check out our guide for some free goodies. It’s the season for giving, after all.