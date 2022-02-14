Genshin Impact 2.5 release time – Yae Miko banner starts soon

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update – titled When the Sakura Bloom, if you’re fancy – is nearly here. You’re getting a new five-star character called Yae Miko, an exploration event in Ekonomiya with new mechanics, a limited-time bartending mode, and more. Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko are also getting story quests to flesh out their backstories. Now that the Genshin Impact 2.5 release date is nearly here, though, Mihoyo has clarified the exact time you’ll be able to play the new update.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 release time is 7pm PST / 11pm EST on February 15, and 3am GMT on February 16. Mihoyo explains that maintenance is due to start at 6am UTC+8, which translates to 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT on February 15. The developer expects the downtime to last five hours, so that’s why the anime game’s new patch should release at the times given.

As always, you’ll get 300 primogems to make up for the lost time, which translates to 60 primogems every hour. Better yet, you’ll still get the total amount if the developer completes maintenance early.

The Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine is joining the free-to-play game when the 2.5 update begins, so the Yae Miko banner release time is 7pm PST / 11pm EST on February 15, and 3am GMT on February 16.

Alongside the Yae Publishing House editor-in-chief, you’re also getting four-star characters Diona, Fischl, and Thoma in the Everbloom Violet banner. If you’re unsure about spending the currency to get the new Genshin Impact character, though, you can use the whole gang in a trial run. The banner runs until March 8, so you’ve got plenty of time to get Yae Miko.

Once Genshin Impact’s When the Sakura Bloom event goes live, you’ll also get your chance to wish for some weapons. Epitome Invocation includes the five-star weapons Kagura’s Verity and Jade Cutter alongside the four-star weapons Wavebreaker’s Fin, Sacrificial Sword, Rainslasher, Eye of Perception, and The Stringless.

If you’re already sold on getting Yae Miko, though, then you might want to prepare for the new update with our Yae Miko ascension materials or build guides. You can also look at our Genshin Impact codes guide for free goodies.

