Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance times and Scaramouche details

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is almost here, meaning that it’s that time when Hoyoverse gives us all the information about the Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance times, along with details about the new Genshin Impact character, the Wanderer known as Scaramouche, and some of the equipment we’ll be able to use in Genshin Impact update 3.3. Hoyoverse also provides a breakdown of the Genius Invokation TCG rules to get you ready for the upcoming card game.

The Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance time begins on December 7 at 6am (UTC+8). It’s expected to last for five hours, meaning it should end at 11am (UTC+8).We’ve converted this into your local time below, so check the chart to see when the Genshin Impact servers are down in your time zone.

Time Zone Maintenance Start Time and End Time US West (PST) December 6, 2pm – 7pm US East (EST) December 6, 5pm – 10pm UK (GMT) December 6, 10pm – December 7, 3am Europe (CET) December 6, 11pm – December 7, 4am China (CST) December 7, 6am – 11am Australia (AEDT) December 7, 9am – 2pm

During the maintenance period, you’ll be unable to log into Genshin Impact or play the game. Anyone who has reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher prior to the Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance will be eligible to claim a total of 300 free Primogems once the maintenance is complete. An additional 200 Primogems are being awarded each day from December 4-7 as well, for a total of 800 extra. You’ll need to claim these rewards before the end of version 3.3, so don’t miss out.

The Wanderer is described as “a wayfaring figure whose identity is a mystery,” though players will likely recognise him as previous recurring antagonist Scaramouche. It’s understood that he was hidden away by Nahida, the Lesser Lord Kusanali, after his last defeat. A new Genshin Impact character teaser begins showing The Wanderer tied up by mysterious cables, and tells his tragic backstory. As the trailer teases, “if despair does not lead to destruction, something new will rise from the ashes,” suggesting The Wanderer’s new path and potential redemption.

The Wanderer is a long-range damage dealer that uses a catalyst and favours the Anemo element. He uses his wind blades to deal Anemo damage in a three-hit combo or with a charged AoE. His talent Hanega: Song of the Wind deals AoE Anemo damage and then lets him fly for a short time, giving him excellent mobility potential.

Coming into contact with other elements when unleashing Song of the Wind will buff The Wanderer during his flight state, with various buffs depending upon the element hit. You can have two different buffs active simultaneously for even more potential. Finally, Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays lets him fire out a singularity that sucks in nearby enemies for a huge burst of Anemo damage.

Also coming in Genshin Impact 3.3 are a new catalyst and sword. The Tulaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst offers buffs to normal attack speed and damage, while the Toukabou Shigure sword inflicts Cursed Parasol on enemies, allowing extra damage to be dealt by the sword and refreshing its cooldown if the enemy is defeated while the effect is active. The Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact set offers bonuses to Anemo damage and charged attacks, while the Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set improves Elemental Mastery and provides a stacking bonus for damage from Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reactions.

Those of you excited to try out the Genius Invokation TCG will be able to check out the basic rules along with some more advanced rules courtesy of breakdown posts from Hoyoverse. If you’re looking to get ahead of the competition, a fan-made Genshin Impact TCG deck builder lets you prepare for the new mode before it arrives.

