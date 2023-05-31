Genshin Impact 3.8’s limited-time map might not be what you expect

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 may not bring back the usual Golden Apple Archipelago limited-time map. If recent leaks are to be believed, the new map will be inland and surrounded by desert, instead of the summertime oasis we’re used to seeing. HoYoverse always introduces a temporary map to the anime game right before adding the next elemental region in major updates, but this time, the new Genshin Impact location is a complete switch-up.

The Golden Apple Archipelago is the regular destination, and it was originally introduced as a gift from Alice to her daughter, Klee. The Summertime Odyssey map in version 2.8 changed up the scenery with interesting plotlines, but players still got to explore a version of the archipelago.

This new temporary map seems to be called the Veluriya Mirage, and it looks like a location straight out of Sumeru. The leak provides a map that shows off greenery and waterways surrounded by desert on all sides. It looks a bit like a mix of Sumeru’s jungles and desert, but we won’t know for sure until it arrives.

If HoYoverse’s trend for limited-time maps continues, this one will host a flagship event that features a whole new cast of characters that differ from the first two archipelago events. The first one focused on Klee while the second gave us great backstories and character interactions for Fischl, Kazuha, Xinyan, and Mona while teasing the next Archon, Nahida.

The leak comes from HutaoLover77 on Twitter, via Team China. Follow the link to see the map for yourself.

If you enjoy learning more about the characters and founding out new lore, you should make sure not to miss whatever event HoYoverse is cooking up for version 3.8.

With that said, Genshin Impact version 3.7 is still in its early stages. It’ll be live for at least another four to five weeks, so be sure to use our Genshin Impact tier list to help with your 3.7 pulls while they’re still available. And don’t forget to redeem the available Primogem codes to improve your odds.