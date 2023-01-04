Genshin Impact Alhaitham banner and abilities

The Genshin Impact Alhaitham banner release date could be coming in the next update. This highly anticipated five-star Dendro sword user looks like he’s going to be a powerful addition to the character roster, here’s everything we know about his abilities.

If you’re hoping to get Alhaitham on the next Genshin Impact banner, here are Alhaitham’s ascension materials to farm ahead of time, as well as news on all upcoming and new Genshin Impact characters.

Genshin Impact Alhaitham banner release date speculation

We don’t currently have a release date for Alhaitham, but we should find out more from the 3.4 livestream this week, and whether he’ll be making an appearance in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update mid-January. Information on Alhaitham has been leaked from the beta and his abilities datamined via Honey Hunter World.

Genshin Impact Alhaitham abilities

Normal attack – Abductive Reasoning

Normal attack: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged attack: Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes

Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies and dealing AoE damage

Elemental Skill – Universality: An Elaboration on Form

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro damage to nearby enemies when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form.

Hold: Enters aiming mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack

Chisel-Light Mirror: When this skill is unleashed, Alhatiham generates one Chisel-Light Mirror, if no mirrors are available, he generates a mirror. Mirrors convert Alhaitham’s normal, charged, and plunging attacks into Dendro damage. When attacks hit enemies, the mirrors unleash a projection attack that deals AoE Dendro damage based on the number of mirrors. The mirrors disappear when Alhaitham leaves the battlefield.

Elemental Burst – Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena

Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals AoE Dendro damage. If mirrors are on the field, then all mirrors are consumed to increase the number of damage dealt.

Alhaitham passive talents

Law of Reductive Overdetermination: When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. Four-Casual Correction: When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit enemies, they generate a Chisel-Light Mirror. Can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit enemies, they generate a Chisel-Light Mirror. Can be triggered once every 12 seconds. Mysteries Laid Bare: Each point of Alhaitham’s Elemental Mastery increases the damage dealt by Projection Attacks and Elemental Burst by 0.09%. The maximum damage increase for these abilities is 90%.

Alhaitham constellations

Intuition: When a Projection Attack hits an enemy, Alhaitham’s Elemental Skill is decreased by one second and can be triggered once every one second.

When a Projection Attack hits an enemy, Alhaitham’s Elemental Skill is decreased by one second and can be triggered once every one second. Debate: When Alhaitham generates a mirror, his Elemental Mastery increases by 50 for eight seconds, with a max of four stacks.

When Alhaitham generates a mirror, his Elemental Mastery increases by 50 for eight seconds, with a max of four stacks. Negation: Increases the Elemental Skill by three. Maximum upgrade level in 15.

Increases the Elemental Skill by three. Maximum upgrade level in 15. Elucidation: When Alhaitham’s Elemental Burst is unleashed, each mirror consumed increases the Elemental Mastery of all other nearby party members by 30 for 15 seconds. Each mirror generated grants Alhaitham a 10% Dendro damage bonus for 15 seconds.

When Alhaitham’s Elemental Burst is unleashed, each mirror consumed increases the Elemental Mastery of all other nearby party members by 30 for 15 seconds. Each mirror generated grants Alhaitham a 10% Dendro damage bonus for 15 seconds. Sagacity: Increases the Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade level in 15.

Increases the Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade level in 15. Structuration: Alhaitham generates three mirrors after the Elemental Burst is used, regardless of the number of mirrors consumed. If mirrors have maxed out, his crit rate and crit damage increase by 10% and 70 respectively for five seconds. If the effect is triggered again, the duration remaining increases by five seconds.

That’s everything we have on Alhaitham’s banner release date and abilities. It looks like Alhaitham will be a main DPS character, but you’ll have to wait and see where he fits on our Genshin Impact tier list. In the meantime, here are the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems and other free PC games to try out.