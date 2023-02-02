Woman makes 8-foot cutout of Genshin Impact’s Alhaitham for her son

This eight-foot-tall Genshin Impact Alhaitham cardboard cutout was created as a gift from a mother to her son. Alhaitham’s banner is live in the anime game right now, so this is perfect timing. However, a few measurement-related mistakes caused the cutout to come out unintentionally large – so much so that this huge Alhaitham is having trouble standing up on his own.

The mother goes by LadyCharu on Reddit, and she explains that cardboard Alhaitham ended up much taller than expected. During the build process, she used 36 pages of printouts, as well as a ton of clear packing tape, cardboard, and hot glue to put it all together. It took her four days of work to create the full cutout.

The cutout was supposed to be under six feet tall but, in the end, Alhaitham came out at almost eight feet tall – much to the surprise of both mother and son.

If I were in the son’s position, I’d be thankful, but also a tiny bit worried. How on earth would you store that?! And I just know that eight-foot Alhaitham looks menacing at night in the dark if he’s stood up, leaning on a wall, just… staring.

The image below will give you a good idea of what the cutout looks like in terms of scale, as it’s being held up next to a doorframe with the help of some tape.

Plenty of commenters in the Reddit thread are impressed, but one Redditor implies that the mother may have made it for herself. To this, she replies that she’s ‘more of a Cookie Run Kingdom kinda girl,’ and that she’d, in fact, rather have cutouts of all seven members of K-Pop group BTS.

Those of you who want Alhaitham in-game, as opposed to in real life, can still pull for him in Genshin Impact version 3.4. You have about five more days before Hu Tao and Yelan appear in the second half of the update. And if you need more Primogems for wishes, be sure to also finish up the Lantern Rite event, as it will end at the same time.