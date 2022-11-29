Where to find apples in Genshin Impact

Here are all the best Genshin Impact apple locations and the places where you can buy apples from vendors for the Marvellous Merchandise event

Genshin Impact apple locations and where to buy apples
Published:

Genshin Impact

Need to find apples in Genshin Impact? Apples are a handy item for restoring a small amount of health and a key ingredient for recipes that assist you throughout your journey.

They are also necessary for completing the Marvellous Merchandise event, a recurring event in Genshin impact. Here’s where to find apples out in the wild, and which NPCs you can buy apples from in one of the best free PC games out there.

Where to buy apples in Genshin Impact

You can buy ten apples every three days from Bolai in Liyue Harbour; his shop, Wanyou Boutique, can be found on the dock close to the water. It’ll cost you 240 mora per apple, but if you want a quick and easy way of getting apples in Genshin Impact, this is your best bet.

Genshin Impact apple locations in Gandharva VilleGenshin Impact apple locations in Starfell Valley
Genshin Impact apples locations

Alternatively you can find apples in various locations in the wild, they can be found in apple trees or scattered on the ground surrounding the tree. You can find them throughout Sumeru, Mondstadt, and Liyue, but here are the best apple locations:

  • Starfell Valley
  • Gandharva Ville
  • Wolvendom

That’s where you can find apples or buy apples in Genshin Impact to complete the Marvellous Merchandise event. For more items, here’s where you can find Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushroom locations and Genshin Impact amakumo fruit locations for character ascension materials.

